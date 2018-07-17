Around the NFL

Cardinals GM Keim jailed, suspended for extreme DUI

Published: Jul 17, 2018 at 10:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was jailed at 9 p.m. on Tuesday evening at Lower Buckeye Jail in Phoenix after pleading guilty to extreme DUI earlier in the day, according to court records. He is scheduled to be released Thursday. He will also serve seven days on house arrest and be required to have an ignition interlock device installed on his vehicle for at least a year, according to the Chandler Municipal Court.

The Cardinals suspended Keim for five weeks and fined him $200,000, which will be donated to the Arizona chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the team announced.

Keim was initially arrested on July 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence in Chandler, Arizona, leading to Tuesday's guilty plea. Extreme DUI is defined as blood alcohol content of .15 or more. Keim's BAC was .193, according to a Chandler Police Department report.

"As stated at the time of the incident, this behavior is indefensible and completely unacceptable," the Cardinals said in a statement. "While Steve has accepted full accountability and responsibility for his actions, that does not diminish their gravity nor the severity of the consequences that result from them.

"Those who work within the National Football League -- particularly those in leadership positions -- bear a greater responsibility and are held to a higher standard than simply a legal one and we feel that these measures are reflective of that."

While serving the five-week suspension, which is effectively immediately, Keim is barred from the team's facilities and is prohibited contact with the team. He cannot return to the Cardinals until he completes counseling and evaluation, along with a DUI education course. Keim will also participate in DUI awareness and education programs within the community.

During Keim's absence, his duties and responsibilities will be handled by multiple members of the personnel staff, the Cardinals said in a statement.

"Once again, I apologize to everyone who has been negatively impacted by my actions and incredibly poor judgment, in particular the Cardinals, our fans and my family," Keim said in a statement released by the team. "I fully deserve and accept the punishment that has been issued. My goal is to do everything I can to grow from this personally and help others learn from my inexcusable behavior."

Keim, who enters his 20th season with the Cardinals, has served as the team's general manager since 2013. The Cardinals in February signed him to a contract extension, which will keep Keim with organization through 2022.

Before taking over as general manager, Keim previously held the positions of vice president of player personnel (2012), director of player personnel (2008) and director of college scouting (2006).

With Keim set to miss at least the first three weeks of training camp and two preseason games, the bulk of the on-field player evaluations will likely fall on first-year head coach Steve Wilks.

The Cardinals report for camp on July 27, with the first practice set for July 28.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

