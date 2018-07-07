Cardinals GM Steve Keim cited for DUI on July 4

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was cited for driving under the influence on Wednesday, July 4 in Chandler, AZ, the team confirmed Saturday.

"We are aware of the incident on Wednesday involving Steve Keim," the team said in a statement. "He fully recognizes the seriousness of the situation and that this type of behavior is unacceptable and inexcusable. Steve immediately alerted the team who in turn reported it to the NFL as required under the league's Personal Conduct Policy. We are continuing to gather information and will handle the matter appropriately and in accordance with all league policies as well as within the legal system."

A league spokesperson told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that the NFL will review the matter. As it is for players, Keim faces a suspension under the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Keim is going into his 20th season with the Cardinals. He was promoted to GM in 2013 after previously working as the Director of College Scouting (2006), Director of Player Personnel (2008), and Vice President of Player Personnel (2012).

He signed a contract extension in February, keeping him in Arizona through 2022.

Under Keim, the Cardinals have a 49-30-1 record in the regular season, the seventh-best winning percentage (.619) in the NFL since 2013, per the team. The 49 wins the past five years are the most in any five-year span in franchise history.

"I truly regret my incredibly poor judgment and inexcusable actions," Keim said in a statement released by the team. "Everyone associated with the NFL and its teams is held to a high standard of behavior and I obviously failed to meet that. I sincerely apologize to our organization and its fans as well as to my family. I accept full responsibility for my actions and hold myself completely accountable. Moving forward, I will take the steps to ensure that I never put myself or the Cardinals in this type of situation again."

