Around the NFL

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt surprised with farewell video from his family, NFL players

Published: Jan 11, 2023 at 10:53 PM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

The NFL world was caught off guard two weeks ago when Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced he would retire at the end of the 2022 season.

In the ninth and final episode of Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph addressed his players and Watt the day before the Cardinals' regular-season finale versus the 49ers. Defensive line coach Matt Burke had an idea of compiling messages from Watt's family to NFL players he played against to send the future Hall of Famer off into the sunset.

The farewell video ranged from his brothers, T.J. Watt and Derek Watt, to opponents like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning and Dak Prescott. His parents, Connie and John Watt, shared a heartfelt message, along with his wife Kealia, who carried their daughter in the video.

"Brother, I just want to say congratulations on retirement," T.J. Watt said in J.J. Watt's farewell video. "You and your resiliency throughout all the ups and downs. You ending up in the NFL and being a Defensive Player of the Year and you having all the success that you had, showed me that it's possible."

An emotional J.J. Watt can be seen in the clip -- moved by all the messages.

"Man you were a pain in my ass for a long time," Brady said in the video. "It was an honor to share the field with you."

Watt was selected No. 11 overall by the Texans in the 2011 NFL Draft. During his first 10 seasons in Houston, Watt was a dominant force disrupting quarterbacks and opposing game plans. He earned three Defensive Player of the Year awards, five Pro Bowl appearances, five All-Pro honors and was named the 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Watt joined the Cardinals in 2021 and played the first seven games that season until he underwent a season-ending shoulder procedure. In 16 games this season, the 33-year-old defensive tackle recorded 12.5 sacks and 25 QB hits. He finished his NFL career with 114.5 sacks, 586 tackles, 195 tackles for loss and 317 QB hits.

"Congratulations, buddy. See you in Canton." Rodgers said.

There is no doubt that Watt will be a Hall of Famer and will be taking the stage in Canton. He will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028.

Related Content

news

Former Stanford head coach David Shaw interviews for Broncos HC job

Former Stanford head coach David Shaw interviewed for the vacant Broncos head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday evening.

news

Texans GM Nick Caserio: WR John Metchie III on 'amazing' recovery path

Diagnosed with leukemia in July of last year, wide receiver John Metchie has a shot at returning to the Houston Texans for their offseason program in the spring, general manager Nick Caserio said Wednesday.

news

Jets, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur mutually parting ways after two seasons

The Jets and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur are mutually parting ways, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

news

Cardinals, Texans receive permission to interview former Saints head coach Sean Payton

The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans have requested to interview the former Saints head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) ruled out for playoff game vs. Bills

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the league's concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup versus the Buffalo Bills, head coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday.

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital, will continue rehab at home

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from a Buffalo hospital just nine days after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2 and will continue his rehabilitation at home and with the team, the Bills announced on Wednesday.

news

Doug Pederson on Jaguars' rematch with Chargers: 'They're different. We're different'

The Jaguars are preparing to face a Chargers squad that Jacksonville dismantled, 38-10, way back in Week 3. Coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday he expects a much different matchup Saturday night.

news

Bills kick returner Nyheim Hines leads Players of the Week

Buffalo kick returner Nyheim Hines, Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen and Lions running back Jamaal Williams led the final Players of the Week honor roll of the season.

news

Eagles 'fortunate' QB Jalen Hurts gets week off to rest shoulder

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said the team is "fortunate" to have a week off in the playoffs to rest Jalen Hurts' shoulder.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (knee) faces an uphill battle to play vs. Bengals

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) was not seen at practice on Wednesday, per local reporters in Baltimore, a further indication of the unlikelihood that he will be available for Sunday night's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE