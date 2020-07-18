Around the NFL

Saturday, Jul 18, 2020 02:38 PM

Can Nick Bosa-led 49ers' first-round front thrive once more?

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

DeForest Buckner has been traded away, but Javon Kinlaw was drafted in the opening round of the 2020 NFL Draft thereafter.

Thus, the San Francisco 49ers will once again have five first-round defensive linemen on their roster and aiming to wreak havoc upon opposing quarterbacks.

The Nick Bosa-led band of chaos makers tallied 45 sacks – including their run to the Super Bowl – last season to set a single-season record for the most sacks by a collection of first-round picks, according to NFL Research. But after a noticeable regression down the stretch for the 49ers defense and the loss of Buckner, the question for the reigning NFC champions lingers as to whether San Francisco's No. 1 pass defense can continue to excel in 2020?

In 2019, the 49ers allowed the fewest passing yards per game at 169.2, thanks in large part to the first-round five of Bosa (2019), Buckner (2016), Arik Armstead (2015), Dee Ford (2014) and Solomon Thomas (2017).

The 2019 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Bosa had nine sacks in the regular season and made an immediate impact, though it was Armstead's 10 sacks which led the team and nabbed him an $85 million deal across five years this offseason. Buckner, who had 62 tackles and 7.5 sacks, was shipped to the Colts for a first-round selection used for South Carolina's Kinlaw. Thomas played in all 16 games, but recorded just two sacks and 21 tackles with three starts, while Ford struggled to stay on the field with 11 games played and two starts, but made the most of it, as the former Chief had 6.5 sacks.

The talent is present, but being able to sustain stellar play will be a lingering quandary in more ways than one.

For starters comes the question about the Super Bowl hangover and the 49ers' recovering to achieve the form that led them to a 13-3 season. There's also the matter of San Francisco allowing 12.8 points and 241 yards per game along with 3.8 sacks through Week 9, but then allowing 26 points, 322.6 yards and tallying just 2.3 sacks the remainder of the regular season.

How Kinlaw fares and whether Thomas can improve from a season in which he graded out at 54.5 per Pro Football Focus could be crucial factors.

Nonetheless, with a quintet of top-round talent, the time is still now for the 49ers.

Related Content

Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) rushes the edge during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Seattle. The Cardinals defeated the Seahawks, 27-13. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Seahawks defense needs to change downward trend

Last season was the worst for the Seattle defense statistically in the Pete Carroll era. Will the Bobby Wagner-led bunch improve in 2020?
NFL world mourns passing of civil rights icon John Lewis
news

NFL world mourns passing of civil rights icon John Lewis

As the world mourns the death of John Lewis, so too did many in the NFL.  
Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey aim to overcome losses under new DC
news

Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey aim to overcome losses under new DC

With two superstars leading the way, new Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley will look to succeed despite myriad free-agent losses.
NFL training camp set to start as scheduled
news

NFL training camp set to start as scheduled

Training camp will commence Monday for Texans, Chiefs rookies and get underway in full force with veterans reporting on July 28.
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
news

Jordan Howard joined Dolphins to be part of 'turnaround'

Helping Miami become a winner is what drew running back Jordan Howard to signing with the team: "I felt like we're turning things around down here, I just wanted to be a part of that. I was part of a turnaround in Chicago, so I embrace those type of things."
Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
news

Texans WR Kenny Stills' felony charge from protest dropped

Jefferson County attorney Mike O'Connell is dismissing felony charges brought against Texans WR Kenny Stills and other protestors who were arrested at Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron's home earlier this week. His misdemeanor charges remain.
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs after the catch followed by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) during an NFL football AFC Divisional playoff game on Sunday, January 13, 2019 in Foxborough. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
news

Playing 'somewhere else' drove Rob Gronkowski's return

Buccaneers' All-Pro tight end says there was no plan between he and Tom Brady, just a curiosity to play with a different team after nine seasons with the Patriots.
NFL owners discuss protocols amid hopes of 'full regular season'
news

NFL owners discuss protocols amid hopes of 'full regular season'

With report dates creeping closer, the NFL completed a conference call Friday with its 32 member clubs to keep all involved updated on the latest related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the start of the 2020 season.
Scott Pioli proposes NFL teams give employees Election Day off 
news

Scott Pioli proposes NFL teams give employees Election Day off 

NFL Network analyst and longtime league executive Scott Pioli recently suggested on an NFL Network roundtable that NFL teams should make Election Day a paid day off for non-essential employees.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green practices before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
news

A.J. Green signs tag, will report to Bengals camp on time

The No. 2 receiver in Bengals receiving history is returning to Cincinnati for 2020. A.J. Green signed his franchise tag tender and will report to camp on time.
New York Jets offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) blocks during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday Nov. 10, 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets defeated the Giants 34-27. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Cardinals sign veteran offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum

The Arizona Cardinals bolstered their offensive line depth prior to training camp. The team announced Friday it signed veteran offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL