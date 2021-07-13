Cameron Jordan on Saints' QB battle: 'It's all about who will put us in the best position to win'

The New Orleans Saints put their quarterback battle on hold this offseason, choosing to wait until training camp to pit ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ versus ﻿Taysom Hill﻿. We're now just a few weeks from the competition heating up in earnest.

Drew Brees' retirement puts a question mark at QB for the first time in Sean Payton's 15-year coaching career. At this point in the process, there seems to be no true leader in the clubhouse. Payton has said multiple times this offseason both QBs have a legit shot at winning the gig during training camp and preseason.

Saints pass rusher Cameron Jordan, who usually doesn't reserve his opinion on any topic, joined NFL Network's Good Morning Footballon Tuesday and talked up both quarterbacks, refusing to hint at who he thinks might win the job.

"At the end of the day, it's all about who will put us in the best position to win," Jordan said. "I do know that we have a baller in Jameis Winston, a guy who you know can release that thing in the air. It's bombs in Jameis' way. You know he's gonna take deep shots, take a lot of deep throws. And at the same time, he's had a year under Sean's tutelage and watching Drew Brees, so he's only going to get better in my mind. Then, you talk about Taysom, and you know after last year we went 3-1 with him, so you know we can win at a high clip with him. It's going to be fun and interesting to see who ends up being the lead quarterback, if that is such a discussion. It's beyond the pay grade, and I like to say not many things are beyond my pay grade."

As we've noted multiple times this offseason, Winston and Hill are not similar quarterbacks. Winston is the drop-back pocket passer who likes to stretch the field -- something Payton's offense has lacked in recent years as Brees' arm diminished. Hill is the dual-threat runner who gives the ground game a different dimension.

The Saints coach previously said that while each brings a unique skill set, the offense won't be constructed vastly differently than what we've seen with Brees under center, but rather tweaked to coincide with what each QB does best.

For a defender like Jordan, the biggest void Brees' retirement could create is in the leadership column. The QB has been the unquestioned captain for so long that seeing a new leader under center.