Jordan, the all-time Saints sacks leader with 117.5, is coming off a down year in which he posted his lowest sack total (2.0) since his rookie campaign, but he played hurt down the stretch and is the unquestioned leader of a defense that ranked top 10 in scoring for a fourth consecutive time.

Even heading into his age-35 season with a $23.2 million cap hit, it's difficult to envision an overhaul that casts him aside.

But the Saints are very much in need of a jumpstart. New Orleans is 16-18 through two years under head coach Dennis Allen, and the team has capped out at 9-8 in two of the last three years.

There's a hurdle that needs clearing, and with Allen returning and quarterback Derek Carr locked in for his second season in the Big Easy, any attempts at transformative changes will occur elsewhere.

The end of the season brought about this conversation because the Saints fell short of the postseason, but the end of their final game also sparked intrigue over locker room vibes.

Going into Week 18, New Orleans needs a win over Atlanta and a Tampa Bay loss to steal the NFC South. Instead, the Buccaneers won, and the Saints instead got a win and a last-minute touchdown that ticked off the Falcons faithful.

Already leading, 41-17, with 1:10 remaining and the ball 1 yard from the end zone, New Orleans lined up in victory formation -- only for backup quarterback Jameis Winston to take the snap and hand it to Jamaal Williams, who scored his lone TD of the season .

Then-Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was seething during the postgame handshake, Allen later admitted he wanted to take a knee and Winston revealed the decision was made by the players in the huddle.

The whole snafu provided a starting point for conjecture over Saints culture or any potential unrest.

A month later, Jordan provided his take on the matter. He backed rewarding an "amazing teammate" in Williams with an end-zone plunge and believes Allen and Winston won't have any gripe against each other moving forward.

An eight-time Pro Bowler with a decade-plus of experience in NFC South football, Jordan also didn't pass up an opportunity to take a shot at the Falcons.

"I'm so sorry the locker room really enjoys being a brotherhood," he said jokingly. "Oh my gosh, I'm so sorry we punished a rival team. I would do it again. In fact, I would've gone for two. The only thing I'm gonna have a discrepancy with is I didn't understand the ramifications of like, 'No, they were taking victory formation.' The Can'tlanta Failcons had already acquiesced. They were just trying to get it out there just like their head coach was about to get out there."

Jordan added: "Half of my gripe was Dennis ended up saying sorry. And I'm like why would you say sorry? Say sorry we didn't go for 50."

It appears that even with a head-coaching change in Atlanta and some possible culture shock to come in New Orleans, the rivalry will continue to thrive.