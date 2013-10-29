Calvin Johnson, Detroit Lions keep opposing defenses guessing

At 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, Johnson enjoys a sizable advantage against defensive backs on the perimeter. He can overpower them with his strength and power or out-leap them on jump-ball tosses in the corner of the end zone. The Lions are well aware of that fact, and they take advantage of it by routinely placing him on the outside of formations in the red zone. This allows them to use Johnson on an assortment of fades and fade-stops, as well as slants and quick in-breaking routes.