Cable officially takes over as Raiders' head coach, hires coordinators

"As I said when this became an interim job in October, this is my dream," said Cable, a Merced, Calif., native who joined the Raiders as their offensive line coach in 2007. "This was my team growing up. There's not anything in the world I'd rather be doing. "I'm honored to have the opportunity. I'm very honored by what this football team did in the last six weeks of the regular season and where we have grown as a football team, and I know right now where we need to go to get to the playoffs."