C.J. Anderson breaks out, Bobby Rainey flops

There's no doubt that the most successful rushing committee of Week 10 was the Seattle Seahawks. Note how I said rushing committee and not running back committee. That's because Marshawn Lynch and Russell Wilson combined for five rushing touchdowns and 247 rushing yards against the Giants. Holy Beast Mode. Lynch finished with 40.30 fantasy points which is the highest total this season for a non-quarterback. If you started Lynch, then I'm willing to bet that you're smiling your way through Monday. And if he was started against you well then you probably feel pretty crummy and want to destroy all of the electronics that you own in a fashion similar to this. Toss in 71 yards for Christine Michael and 32 yards for Robert Turbin and you get 350 total rushing yards for Seattle on the day.