Byron Leftwich on Tom Brady's level of play at age 43: 'You just didn't think it was possible'

"Man, it's so hard to get this thing accomplished. There's so many obstacles that come along the way. So many people were involved in it. So it's, it's a tough thing to accomplish, man. And when you accomplish it, it's a great feeling. And obviously he's done it seven times. He's had the opportunity to do it 10 times. That's just crazy," Leftwich said. "That's something that I don't think we'll ever see. You know, I just don't know if we'll see that just the way that football is now. I don't know if guys will be in the same place 20 years anymore, you know, be able to play being a 21st year playing at a high level. I hope so, because I love the position. I love the play of the position. We all like to see good quarterback play. So I hope there's guys that's seeing this and it will be guys watching Tom Brady right now going to come behind him and try their best to get 11. But that's what's great about our sport. That's what's great about competition. You know, watch one guy's success motivate the next group of younger guys and hopefully we'll see that."