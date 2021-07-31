Training Camp

Presented By

Byron Jones 'didn't mind' Xavien Howard's issue with deal: 'I understand what he's trying to do'

Published: Jul 31, 2021 at 09:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Xavien Howard﻿'s contract dispute involves his teammate as a symbol of financial significance, which could make for some awkward moments.

Such has not been the case so far for Howard and Byron Jones, according to the latter cornerback, who told reporters Howard's issues with their difference in pay has not soured their relationship.

"I didn't mind because truthfully, man, the guy is one of the best," Jones said of Howard, via the Miami Herald. "The guy had 10 interceptions last year. There is no secret to his impact on the defense and his impact on the team. When a guy has a season like that, he's the freaking best. I understand what he's trying to do. That's my boy. We played a lot of hard snaps last year together. We've bonded close together, so I understand the business."

Howard's situation has festered for some time now, but it wasn't until Tuesday's report date that the cornerback made a public statement on the matter. It was a forceful one in which Howard painted himself as "one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL," and included a key detail after listing his accolades: "Yet, I'm the second-highest paid cornerback on my own team, and it's not even close."

Howard's point-blank revelation that Jones' rate of pay is a key factor in his current stance might also put Jones in a strange spot. It's not all that often that a player publicly positions his teammate's income as central to his own dispute, even if it is highly relevant information.

"I understand what he's trying to do," Jones insisted. "Obviously we'd love to have him here, but there are no hard feelings. I'm not scared of facts. The dude is the best. There is no question about that. Last year we gave him all of the hard covers and he showed up.

"Not only did he show up, but he also excelled at those, too. He didn't get cupcake interceptions. He went and got those -- with one hand, high-pointing the ball. He made his money. He earned it definitely."

Jones joined Howard's Dolphins a year ago, signing a lavish deal that makes him the fifth-highest paid defensive back in the NFL (based on annual average value), and few folks could have found a reason to be upset. Miami had two promising corners who were both entering their prime and playing the initial years of their second professional contracts.

Then, Howard had a career year, leading the league with 10 interceptions and taking a moment to scan the compensation rankings among his teammates. When he found he wasn't even making the most money at his position on his team, he took issue.

Howard reported for camp but has been out of action with an undisclosed injury. In the meantime, he's remained a hot topic in Miami and across the league, leading to plenty of questions for Jones and a chance for resentment to build.

Jones hasn't given such feelings a thought. He's been busy traveling the on-ramp to the high road.

"It's healthy, baby," he said of his relationship with Howard. "Of course. We're both trying to get better each and every day. We're in the meeting rooms talking together. We do individual meetings with the coach, so it's perfectly fine."

Until it's solved, these questions will continue. But those worried about Howard's contract dispute potentially causing internal strife should be relieved after hearing from Jones.

Training camp is finally here! Be sure to check outNFL Network's extensive live coverage, including Inside Training Camp every day and highlighted by Training Camp: Back Together Saturday Fueled by Gatorade on July 31.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers '100 percent all in' following revised deal with Packers

Questions about Aaron Rodgers' commitment to the Green Bay Packers for the 2021 season circled all offseason. After he spoke with NFL Network's James Jones, those concerns can be put to rest. 
news

Training Camp Buzz: Lions QB Blough celebrates wife's Olympic run with teammates

Lions QB David Blough got the best birthday gift he could ask for when his wife, Melissa Gonzalez, advanced to the Olympic semifinals in the 400-meter hurdles Friday. Detroit HC Dan Campbell turned the event into a surprise watch party and recorded Blough's reaction.
news

Browns GM Berry amazed by Odell Beckham's return from ACL tear: 'He's like a freak of nature'

Odell Beckham Jr. wasted little time catching the eye of Browns brass during the first week of training camp. Cleveland GM Andrew Berry says the wideout's recovery is a huge credit to his focus and determination.
news

Bears coach Matt Nagy acknowledges potential trade interest in third-string QB Nick Foles

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy downplayed the notion Saturday that the club could trade quarterback ﻿Nick Foles, or at least his role in any such possibility.
news

Belichick: Patriots starting from scratch, but Cam Newton's 'our starting quarterback'

After spending a first-round pick on the QB position and increasing the rate of pay for veteran ﻿Cam Newton﻿ , the Patriots do not appear to have deviated from their assumed plan: start Newton, let Mac Jones develop, and see where the two are as the season progresses.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott remains optimistic about shoulder strain: 'I know I'll be fine'

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott remains undaunted after suffering a shoulder strain in his throwing shoulder on Wednesday, telling reporters on Friday, "I know I'll be fine." 
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz to see foot specialist, might need surgery

﻿Carson Wentz﻿ is slated to see a foot specialist. He then might be headed to the operating table. The Colts QB will pay a visit to Dr. Robert Anderson in the near future after suffering a foot injury Thursday, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
news

N'Keal Harry very open to remaining with Patriots: 'I've just been focused on helping this team win'

N'Keal Harry's July trade request signaled he likely wouldn't be long for New England. If you asked him about his desires Friday, he sure didn't sound like someone who wanted to be shipped out of town. 
news

Tom Brady says he's found his 'voice' more after one season with Buccaneers

It might be strange to hear Tom Brady say he's still finding his voice after more than two decades in the NFL, but that's exactly what the 7-time Super Bowl champion told reporters Friday after a subpar Buccaneers practice.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz (foot) misses Friday's practice

Carson Wentz missed Friday's practice with a foot injury and is currently being evaluated, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday on "Inside Training Camp." Garafolo added that the team's initial belief and hope was that it is a minor injury.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Dolphins 'working through' issues with CB Xavien Howard

J.K. Dobbins wants to be regarded as one of the top RBs in football. To do that, he knows he must be a more complete one. That initiative could line up well with the Ravens'.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW