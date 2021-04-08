Around the NFL

Byron Jones: Dolphins 'expect a big jump' from QB Tua Tagovailoa

Published: Apr 08, 2021 at 10:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With the FitzMagic backstop gone from Miami, the Dolphins are now clearly ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿'s team in 2021.

After an up-and-down rookie campaign, outside questions swirled around Tua this offseason, with critics wondering if the Fins could quickly move on from the young signal-caller. We've heard no such concerns from those inside Miami's building. From coach Brian Flores to GM Chris Grier to teammates -- both current and former -- every answer about Tagovailoa has been positive.

With ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ signing in Washington this offseason, and ﻿Jacoby Brissett﻿ brought in as the new backup, the Dolphins are set to ride the Tua wave.

Star corner ﻿Byron Jones﻿ joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Thursday and said the Dolphins expect a big leap from the young QB in Year 2.

"It's exciting. This team is comprised of a bunch of young guys," Jones said of Tagovailoa. "Obviously, he's going into his second year. What we saw last year was great from him but we expect a big jump. The kid's been working, I know he's been working. He's been a great kid. Really good head on his shoulders. And that's the beauty of it. We're surrounded by a bunch of good guys who want to be great again. So I'm looking forward to seeing his jump. His contributions to the team have been great so far, but we're looking for even something better this year. It's exciting. I can't wait to see him work his magic."

The No. 5 overall pick in 2020, Tua started nine games, completing 64.1 percent of his passes for 1,814 yards and 11 TDs to five INTs. After an impressive win over Arizona in Week 9, Tagovailoa struggled much of the rest of the year, looking reticent to throw into tight windows. He was benched in favor of FitzMagic twice late in games.

With a full offseason at his disposal this year, the Dolphins are counting on the young signal-caller to grow into the talent that made him a top-5 pick. If he doesn't, Miami will be back to the drawing board once again in 2022.

