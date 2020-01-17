Burrow's father says QB would be happy with Bengals

"He's got natural pocket feel. He feels it," Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said. "It seems like he never takes his eyes off down the field. He extends the play really, really well. He's a lot faster than you might assume when you see him running away from all those SEC guys. He's got incredible up-field accuracy. The ball hardly ever hits the ground in a game, which is rare. He just naturally puts the ball in places where those guys can make plays."