Buffalo Bills take Georgia QB Jake Fromm in fifth round

Fromm was a winner in the SEC throughout his career at Georgia. The signal-caller owns the type of mental makeup, leadership and character that teams love. He's also a good decision-maker, has solid pocket mechanics and excellent accuracy. His experience is an asset, starting three seasons at Georgia, completing 63.3 percent of 983 attempts for 8,236 yards with 78 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. His up-and-down 2019 campaign, however, added questions to his draft prospects.