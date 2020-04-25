Buffalo Bills take Georgia QB Jake Fromm in fifth round

Around the NFL

The Buffalo Bills ended Jake Fromm's draft slide.

The Georgia quarterback was taken by the Bills with the No. 167 overall pick.

Fromm, who was projected by some analysts as high as a second- or third-round selection, had to wait until midway through the fifth round to hear his name called.

Fromm was a winner in the SEC throughout his career at Georgia. The signal-caller owns the type of mental makeup, leadership and character that teams love. He's also a good decision-maker, has solid pocket mechanics and excellent accuracy. His experience is an asset, starting three seasons at Georgia, completing 63.3 percent of 983 attempts for 8,236 yards with 78 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. His up-and-down 2019 campaign, however, added questions to his draft prospects.

The reason Fromm dropped in the draft was the questions about his athletic upside, size and arm strength. With those limitations, he could have an NFL upside as a high-end backup, rather than an every-game starter.

In Buffalo, Fromm will sit behind Josh Allen as a developmental prospect. Matt Barkley is currently the veteran backup. Fromm sits in stark contrast to Allen, who owns a cannon and all the desirable athletic traits scouts desire. Fromm is a polar opposite in terms of arm-drive, and he could struggle in the outdoor conditions in Buffalo if Allen gets hurt.

The Georgia product heads to Buffalo where he'll likely run the scout team as he learns the NFL ropes and help Allen prepare in the film room.

