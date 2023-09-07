Around the NFL

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans keeping focus on field with extension deadline looming

Published: Sep 07, 2023 at 03:10 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Mike Evans﻿ has given nine years to the Buccaneers and received nearly $96 million in return.

He'd like to extend their partnership, but Tampa Bay hasn't responded in kind -- at least not yet. Evans' agent set a deadline for an extension for Saturday, Sept. 9, but so far, the two parties haven't neared an agreement.

With only two days left before that deadline arrives, Evans knows time is running out.

"Obviously, we've been working for over a year now trying to get something done," Evans said Thursday. "Any player in my position would wanna be solidified and secure. But if the deal is done or not, either way, we'll be OK. I'm looking forward to having a great season."

Evans has filled the No. 1 receiver role in Tampa since arriving in 2014, working with the likes of ﻿Jameis Winston﻿, Josh McCown, ﻿Mike Glennon﻿ and Tom Brady. Regardless of who was throwing to him, Evans produced, breaking 1,000 receiving yards in every season from 2014-2022.

He's in line to run routes for ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ in 2023, a season in which he'll account for $23.7 million in cap space. It might also be his last if he and the Buccaneers can't reach an agreement.

At 30 years old, Evans isn't exactly a player a team will quickly lock up to a lucrative long-term deal. He's currently under such a deal, which he signed back in 2018. The Buccaneers are no longer a team that is willing to open the bank vault in an effort solely dedicated to winning a title. The departure of Brady this offseason forced Tampa Bay to find an affordable replacement in Mayfield, with the hopes it can reload over a year or two instead of completely rebuild.

Signing Evans to another big extension doesn't fit that strategy. But because he is still only 30, Evans likely isn't going to accept a cheaper offer just to stay with the only team he knows, creating a financial conflict between the two sides.

"Ownership and management are going to do what they feel is best for the team and the team's future, and I'ma do what's best for me and my future," Evans said. "Right now, that's just playing good ball."

It doesn't sound as if a contract dispute will keep Evans from playing. He just might be playing somewhere else a year from now.

Related Content

news

Micah Parsons congratulates Nick Bosa on massive extension, maintains focus is on winning Super Bowl

﻿Nick Bosa﻿'s extension reset the market for the NFL's elite defenders, pushing the financial mountaintop to a new peak of $34 million per year. Likely aware his time to cash in is coming, Micah Parsons was quick to congratulate Bosa.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Ravens WR Odell Beckham 'excited' to return to NFL field after year off: 'Feels like a reset for me'

This weekend, Odell Beckham will return to an NFL field, this time in Baltimore as a member of the Ravens. It's like the first day of school all over again for the 30-year-old.
news

Commanders' Josh Harris gives positive feedback on Ron Rivera, admits job comes down to results

A pivotal season begins this weekend when the Commanders host the Cardinals. Could it be the last first game for Ron Rivera as Washington's head coach?
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) out for Week 1 vs. Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday that wide receiver Cooper Kupp will not play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow says he's 'ready to go' ahead of season opener vs. Browns

Joe Burrow has healed from his calf strain and told reporters he's ready to play in the Bengals' season opener Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
news

Week 1 injury report for 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 1 of the 2023 season.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (knee) questionable to play Thursday vs. Lions

Kansas City Chiefs tight end ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's season opener against the Detroit Lions.
news

Niners edge Nick Bosa agrees to terms on record 5-year, $170M extension

Nick Bosa, the reigning Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year has agreed to a five-year, $170 million extension with the 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

QB Josh Dobbs expected to start for Cardinals in Week 1 vs. Commanders

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to start quarterback ﻿Joshua Dobbs﻿ in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. 
news

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon remains mum on starting QB: 'Players know the plan'

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon still isn't letting the public know if Josh Dobbs or Clayton Tune will be his team's Week 1 starting quarterback on Sunday against the Commanders.