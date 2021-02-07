Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown, Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins active for Super Bowl

Key questionable players for both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are active for Super Bowl LV.

The safeties are banged up but were expected to play through the injuries.

McCoy was inactive for last year's Super Bowl with the Chiefs. He'll suit up Sunday. McCoy played one snap in each of the past two Bucs' playoff games.

Brown missed the NFC Championship Game victory over the Green Bay Packers due to a knee injury. Brate played a crucial role in the Bucs getting to the Super Bowl before a back injury popped up this week. Having both offensive players active is big as Tampa attempts to keep up with Patrick Mahomes and the K.C. offense.