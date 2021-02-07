Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown, Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins active for Super Bowl

Key questionable players for both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are active for Super Bowl LV.
For Tampa Bay, receiver Antonio Brown (knee), tight end Cameron Brate (back), safeties Jordan Whitehead (shoulder) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle), and running back LeSean McCoy will all play.
The safeties are banged up but were expected to play through the injuries.
McCoy was inactive for last year's Super Bowl with the Chiefs. He'll suit up Sunday. McCoy played one snap in each of the past two Bucs' playoff games.
Brown missed the NFC Championship Game victory over the Green Bay Packers due to a knee injury. Brate played a crucial role in the Bucs getting to the Super Bowl before a back injury popped up this week. Having both offensive players active is big as Tampa attempts to keep up with Patrick Mahomes and the K.C. offense.
For Kansas City, Sammy Watkins is officially active after missing the past three games due to a calf injury. His return to the lineup could be significant for the Chiefs. Watkins came up huge for K.C. in last year's Lombardi run and could do so again in his return.
Full list of Buccaneers inactives for SBLV: QB Drew Stanton; QB Ryan Griffin; RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn; WR Justin Watson; TE Antony Auclair; DL Jeremiah Ledbetter; DL Khalil Davis
Full list of Chiefs inactives for SBLV: CB Bopete Keyes; RB Darwin Thompson; TE Ricky Seals-Jones; DE Tim Ward; DT Khalen Saunders; QB Matt Moore; CB Chris Lammons