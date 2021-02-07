Around the NFL

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown, Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins active for Super Bowl

Published: Feb 07, 2021 at 05:27 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Key questionable players for both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are active for Super Bowl LV.

For Tampa Bay, receiver Antonio Brown (knee), tight end Cameron Brate (back), safeties Jordan Whitehead (shoulder) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle), and running back LeSean McCoy will all play.

The safeties are banged up but were expected to play through the injuries.

McCoy was inactive for last year's Super Bowl with the Chiefs. He'll suit up Sunday. McCoy played one snap in each of the past two Bucs' playoff games.

Brown missed the NFC Championship Game victory over the Green Bay Packers due to a knee injury. Brate played a crucial role in the Bucs getting to the Super Bowl before a back injury popped up this week. Having both offensive players active is big as Tampa attempts to keep up with Patrick Mahomes and the K.C. offense.

For Kansas City, Sammy Watkins is officially active after missing the past three games due to a calf injury. His return to the lineup could be significant for the Chiefs. Watkins came up huge for K.C. in last year's Lombardi run and could do so again in his return.

Full list of Buccaneers inactives for SBLV: QB Drew Stanton﻿; QB Ryan Griffin﻿; RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn﻿; WR Justin Watson﻿; TE Antony Auclair﻿; DL Jeremiah Ledbetter﻿; DL Khalil Davis

Full list of Chiefs inactives for SBLV: CB Bopete Keyes﻿; RB Darwin Thompson﻿; TE Ricky Seals-Jones﻿; DE Tim Ward; DT Khalen Saunders﻿; QB Matt Moore; CB Chris Lammons

Related Content

news

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski set record for most playoff TDs by QB-receiver combo

Tom Brady hit Rob Gronkowski for an eight-yard touchdown in the first quarter in Sunday's Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs to set the outright playoff record for most passing touchdowns by a quarterback-pass catcher tandem in NFL history. The duo added another score later in the first half. 
news

Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead expected to play in Super Bowl LV with torn labrum

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead is expected to play through a fully torn labrum in Super Bowl LV, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers named 2020 AP NFL Most Valuable Player

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named the 2020 AP NFL Most Valuable Player on Saturday during "NFL Honors". It is the third MVP award of Rodgers' career.
news

Washington QB Alex Smith earns AP Comeback Player of the Year honors

Alex Smith's willpower afforded him the chance to not only continue his career but also elevate Washington to its first NFC East crown and postseason appearance since 2015. And for that, Smith was officially announced as the 2020 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year.
news

Browns' Kevin Stefanski wins AP Coach of the Year

Kevin Stefanski's rookie season as an NFL head coach saw him lead the Browns to their first playoff berth since 2002 and he brought home AP Coach of the Year in the process. 
news

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater wins 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater has been voted the 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award winner. 
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry named NFL AP Offensive Player of the Year

Titans running back Derrick Henry produced the eighth-ever 2,000-yard campaign, and the fifth-highest total. It all added up to Henry being voted 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, as announced during Saturday's NFL Honors ceremony.
news

Rams DT Aaron Donald wins AP Defensive Player of the Year for third time

Los Angeles' Aaron Donald turned in another dominant season and earned yet another AP Defensive Player of the Year accolade, his third in the past four seasons.
news

Washington DE Chase Young wins AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Chase Young entered the NFL with high expectations as the top defensive player selected in the 2020 draft. The Washington edge rusher lived up to them as a rookie. Young was the clear choice for Defensive Rookie of the Year. 
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 revealed at 'NFL Honors'

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 was revealed at NFL Honors on Saturday night. The rolling announcement of inductees took place over a two-hour window and included the induction of Charles Woodson, Peyton Manning and Calvin Johnson.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert tabbed as AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

Bolts quarterback Justin Herbert's debut wasn't planned, but after he was propelled into action, he never looked back. Herbert threw a rookie-record 31 TDs and has been named AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW