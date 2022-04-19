Around the NFL

Buccaneers say they've had no discussions with Tom Brady on contract extension 

Published: Apr 19, 2022 at 05:35 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Though Tom Brady has unretired and is back to leading the Buccaneers, he realizes he's "at the end of my career."

Just how much sand is left in the hourglass of the most successful NFL career of all time remains to be seen, but for now, there has been no talk between Brady and the Bucs regarding extending him past the 2022 season.

"The only discussions we've had with Tom is when he came back," Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht said Tuesday, via team transcript. "We're excited about this year and excited to get going."

Upon Brady's social media announcement on March 13 that he was coming back for a 23rd season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the quarterback was still under contract with the club but it was "a placeholder year worth about $10.4 million," and that it made sense for the Bucs to repeat what they had done ahead of the 2021 season and add a year to Brady's contract in which he would be paid among the NFL's top quarterbacks. That hasn't happened yet and it remains a mystery as to when or if that will happen following Licht's Tuesday comments.

Still, Brady is locked in for 2022, but another pair of Bucs stars' futures remain in limbo. Tight end Rob Gronkowski has yet to announce if he's returning to the Bucs or retiring and defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh is also still a free agent.

With the 2022 NFL Draft little more than a week away, Licht doesn't want to let the pair's uncertainty affect the Buccaneers' draft plans, but is cognizant that a need could exist at those spots.

"Well, you have to keep that in mind, but you also never really want to push a need, or a perceived need, too high up," Licht said. "That's where you start making mistakes."

Brady's back with the Bucs for 2022, but beyond that his future remains an unknown -- just like that of Suh and Gronkowski.

