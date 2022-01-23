Around the NFL

Buccaneers RT Tristan Wirfs (ankle) inactive vs. Rams

Published: Jan 23, 2022 at 01:39 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs﻿, who's been battling an ankle injury, is inactive for their Divisional Round showdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

There was hope Wirfs could play Sunday after being ruled questionable. The second-year standout suffered an ankle injury in last week's wild-card win over the Eagles, sitting out the entire second half. Wirfs then missed two days of practice and was limited Friday.

In his absence, the Bucs might again turn to Josh Wells. The veteran filled in for Wirfs in the playoff opener, but sustained a quad injury that limited him in practice all week.

Either way, it's another notable loss for an offense that has experienced many down the stretch of the season. The offensive line has been the biggest constant for Tom Brady, while multiple skill players have cycled in and out of the lineup.

