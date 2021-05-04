Buccaneers rookie OLB Joe Tryon to wear No. 9 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round pick Joe Tryon might be getting off on the wrong foot with new teammate ﻿Tom Brady﻿.

The rookie linebacker, selected No. 32 overall in last week's NFL Draft, will wear No. 9 with the Bucs. Tryon wore No. 9 during his career with the Washington Huskies.

A recent rule change allowed the outside linebacker to choose a single-digit number. Had he been drafted by a club that designated him as a defensive end, Tryon would have been relegated to numbers between 50-79 or 90-99. According to the Bucs' official team website, Tryon will become the first defensive player in franchise history to wear a single-digit number.

Normally, Tryon's number selection wouldn't be notable. Players will pick numbers, and numerous rookies should be expected to keep their college single-digits where possible.

The difference with Tryon is he plays o a team with Brady, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, the G.O.A.T., and the most outspoken critic of the numbers rule change.

TB12 blasted the rule change in April, shouting on social media, "Good luck trying to block the right people now!!!! Going to make for a lot of bad football." Brady later doubled down on his Brobdingnagian criticism.

Now a defender on Brady's own team is doing exactly what he complained about, wearing a number that could confuse poor quarterbacks who will now have no idea what Tryon is up to when he's on the field. Shame.