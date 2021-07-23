Around the NFL

Buccaneers receive Super Bowl LV rings in private ceremony

Published: Jul 22, 2021 at 11:03 PM
The Buccaneers' offseason-long celebration added yet another shining moment on Thursday night.

In the aftermath of Tuesday's White House visit, Tampa Bay received its Super Bowl LV rings in a private ceremony at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater, located roughly 15 minutes away from Raymond James Stadium.

According to the team’s official website, the diamond-encrusted ring is the first to include a twist-off top and the stadium where the game was held in its design. Pretty fitting considering the team that emerged triumphant on February 7.

Other details of the immaculate hardware include eight emerald-cut diamonds on each side in honor of the eight-game winning streak that led to the SB win; Tampa's mantra under coach Bruce Arians, "One Team, One Cause;" and 319 diamonds on the exterior top which, of course, represent their 31-9 win over the Chiefs.

Below are more incredible shots of the ring, as well as a few familiar faces (and hands) sporting the extravagant keepsakes for the first time.

