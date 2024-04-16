 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Buccaneers RB Rachaad White wants to 'make people fear me, make people respect me' in 2024

Published: Apr 16, 2024 at 09:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tampa Bay running back Rachaad White came on strong down the stretch last season, giving the Buccaneers offense juice on the ground, which they lacked early in the campaign.

Entering Year 3 after putting up a career-high 990 yards on 272 carries with six touchdowns last season, White believes he's just scratching the surface.

"If you are a guy in this league, you want to be a guy that is scouted for and respected," White said via the team's official website. "I have seen that, and people just leaving me out. I saw that and wanted to make the most and make people fear me, make people respect me and to say when I come in the game, 'It is not just 13 [Mike Evans], 14 [Chris Godwin]. [No. 1] you have to worry about too.'"

Related Links

The Tampa run game got off to a slow start to the season, which prompted quarterback Baker Mayfield to note that they weren't a run-first team. In the latter half of the season, White got things on track. In the Bucs' final seven games, White averaged 4.05 yards per carry, going for 531 yards and two TDs on 131 carries. In Tampa's two postseason games, he averaged 4.7 YPC on 27 totes.

White admitted on Monday that he needs to be more efficient in order to make a leap in 2024.

"Right now, I'm not where I want to be in my career yards per carry-wise and things like that -- just being an efficient running back. I think, for me, that's [what] the biggest next step is, 'OK, he's efficient,'" he said. "The efficient running backs over the [course] of time -- like I said, I study the game a lot -- they average at least 4.0-4.1 [yards per carry] and above. Guys like Walter Payton. It's tough, it's hard. Everybody has had seasons where they average 3.0-something yards per carry due to whatever circumstances. The biggest thing for me is just studying the game, just understanding it and being efficient this year."

Coming from the Sean McVay scheme, new offensive coordinator Liam Coen could help White reach new heights in the search for efficiency. More interesting when it comes to the running back's usage is how much more damage White can do in the passing attack. In two years, he wasn't prolific as a pass catcher, but he believes there's room to grow in Coen's offense.

"Obviously, I do want to be out in space a lot. I feel like I thrive well out in space," he said. "Liam showed clips of that, too. Over time… (Liam) wasn't there, but like Todd Gurley and guys in the West Coast offense, (Darrell) Henderson -- we've seen guys catching touchdowns out wide in empty (sets) matched up against a linebacker. Of course that's huge, as well as just learning, so yeah, I'm excited for that. I'll be prepared for that and I'm pretty sure it will happen."

Related Content

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says he's 'nowhere near' G.O.A.T. status yet: 'You have to build a consistency of a career'

Following the Chiefs' back-to-back Super Bowl titles, debates raged surrounding quarterback Patrick Mahomes' chances of catching Brady as the greatest of all time. However, Mahomes says he's "nowhere near" G.O.A.T. status yet.
news

Rams WR Puka Nacua still trying to reach Cooper Kupp's expectations: 'He set the standard for us'

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua put up recording-setting numbers in his rookie season, but a standard set by teammate Cooper Kupp, the NFL's most recent triple-crown WR, has the youngster working to grow entering Year 2.
news

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans brushes off rising expectations: 'We're always hunting' 

The Houston Texans went from novelty last offseason to seeing expectations soaring in 2024 that they can compete for the AFC crown. Head coach DeMeco Ryans dismissed that the expectations change coaches' or players' approach one iota on Monday.
news

Rams LB Ernest Jones 'excited about the challenge without' Aaron Donald

It's altogether unlikely the Los Angeles Rams will ever truly fill the cleats of Aaron Donald -- and they certainly cannot be expected to do so in one offseason's worth of time. Nonetheless, Rams veteran linebacker Ernest Jones is eager to attempt it as L.A. gets to work on its first season without the surefire Hall of Fame defensive lineman since 2013.
news

While you were sleeping: Texans QB C.J. Stroud 'was actually asleep' when Stefon Diggs news broke

Unsurprisingly, Texans QB C.J. Stroud is excited about the addition of Stefon Diggs to the WR room: "Just really excited to get to work with him"
news

Raiders' Maxx Crosby healthy again: 'I'm feeling better than I ever have'

Las Vegas Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby told reporters on Monday that he's fully recovered from last year's knee issues and that he's "feeling better than I ever have."
news

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson believes low hits 'something the league needs' to look into

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson has spent the past five months thinking about the season-ending knee injury he suffered late in the 2023 season. His takeaway: Vulnerable offensive players are not protected the way they need to be.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (knee) plans to be ready for training camp

Giants QB Daniel Jones says the plan is to be ready for the start of training camp, as he recovers from a significant knee injury, and believes he's still the best option at QB for New York.
news

Smart Heart Sports Coalition driving change in Year 1

After being founded in March 2023, The Smart Heart Sports Coalition is making significant progress after its first full year with significant changes in laws in several states across the United States of America.
news

CeeDee Lamb not present at start of Cowboys' voluntary offseason workouts

With no extension in sight, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb made himself scarce as the team opened voluntary offseason workouts this week. Lamb is not at the first day of the offseason program on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.