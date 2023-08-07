Around the NFL

Buccaneers LB Devin White: Offseason trade request 'a little bit selfish'

Published: Aug 07, 2023 at 12:04 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White has backed off a trade request made in April -- one the club had zero intentions of acquiescing to.

Speaking to the media for the first time since making his trade request, White said on Monday that he is comfortable about his future in Tampa after talking with general manager Jason Licht and head coach Todd Bowles .

"I just wanted to be the guy here for a long time," White said, per the Tampa Bay Times. "After just sitting down with coach Bowles and Jason Licht and just understanding their plans for me. … See how I can do better. Moving forward, we all came to an agreement, and that's why I'm here now, just focusing on the season now."

White was asked if he regrets how he went about his business this offseason after the failed trade request.

"I don't think it's no regrets," White said, per Pewter Report. "I don't think it's just about being paid. It's just about being a guy who was drafted here and doing a lot for this program. I just want to be the long-term guy. You know, I just want to be a guy like Lavonte [David], who's been here forever. I wanted to be that next guy. And we just didn't make it happen when I wanted it to. And that's where I kind of get a little bit selfish. Even knowing I still had the fifth-year option and that was the thing in play."

White enters the fifth year of his rookie contract, worth a base salary of $11.706 million. The Ravens' Roquan Smith sits atop the market for off-ball linebackers at $20 million annually. Tremaine Edmunds, one of the top free agents this offseason, inked a deal worth $18 million per with the Bears.

The Bucs own the ability to franchise tag White next offseason, which would keep the former No. 5 overall pick in Tampa for at least two more years.

In four seasons of up-and-down play, White has compiled 483 tackles, nine fumble recoveries -- two returned for TDs -- 20.5 sacks, and one interception in 62 regular season games.

