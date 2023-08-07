Buccaneers LB Devin White: Offseason trade request 'a little bit selfish'

"I don't think it's no regrets," White said, per Pewter Report. "I don't think it's just about being paid. It's just about being a guy who was drafted here and doing a lot for this program. I just want to be the long-term guy. You know, I just want to be a guy like Lavonte [David], who's been here forever. I wanted to be that next guy. And we just didn't make it happen when I wanted it to. And that's where I kind of get a little bit selfish. Even knowing I still had the fifth-year option and that was the thing in play."