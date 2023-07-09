Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs aiming to help fill Tom Brady's leadership void

"We had Tom," Wirfs told the Vikes Verified podcast , via Pewter Report.com , earlier this summer. "Tom is an incredible leader. He's an incredible person. You could put him up there with the best leaders of all time. He was very vocal. He'd bring the whole team up and give a little speech after practice. He'd bring the whole offense up.

"Obviously, I'm not even close to that level to do that now, but I want to say a couple things -- how I'm feeling or what I'm thinking. Just how practice went -- just little things. I've been trying to do that more. Trying to be somebody that the younger guys can kind of lean to or ask me questions about whatever. It is weird, I still feel young, but going into Year 4, I've been to the Super Bowl, been to the playoffs, been to the NFC Championship, I've done stuff."