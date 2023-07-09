Around the NFL

Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs aiming to help fill Tom Brady's leadership void

Published: Jul 09, 2023 at 10:44 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Tom Brady's retirement left myriad question marks for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to answer and vacancies to fill.

Not the least of which was a leadership void vacated by the all-time great. It's a role Pro Bowl left tackle Tristan Wirfs is looking to take on this year.

"We had Tom," Wirfs told the Vikes Verified podcast, via Pewter Report.com, earlier this summer. "Tom is an incredible leader. He's an incredible person. You could put him up there with the best leaders of all time. He was very vocal. He'd bring the whole team up and give a little speech after practice. He'd bring the whole offense up.

"Obviously, I'm not even close to that level to do that now, but I want to say a couple things -- how I'm feeling or what I'm thinking. Just how practice went -- just little things. I've been trying to do that more. Trying to be somebody that the younger guys can kind of lean to or ask me questions about whatever. It is weird, I still feel young, but going into Year 4, I've been to the Super Bowl, been to the playoffs, been to the NFC Championship, I've done stuff."

Indeed, the 24-year-old Wirfs already owns an impressive resume as he enters his fourth NFL campaign.

Selected 13th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Wirfs has been a Pro Bowler twice, an All-Pro once and, as aforementioned, won a Super Bowl. He did the latter in his rookie year, starting all 20 games during Tampa's title run.

However, Wirfs is looking to move on from just leading by example as the Bucs head into an uncertain 2023 season with Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask competing to succeed Brady at QB1.

"I've really been doing my best this offseason throughout all these OTAs and throughout this minicamp just to be a little bit more vocal," said Wirfs, who's never blocked for a starting quarterback other than Brady in his NFL career. "Because I feel like even through college, I've never been an extremely vocal leader. I've always been kind of a lead-by-example kind of guy – go almost under the radar. I feel like now it gets to a certain point where now I kinda got to take over."

Wirfs has let his play do the talking through three impressive seasons so far, but with Brady moving on, the lineman is ready to step up and speak up.

Related Content

news

Ex-Seahawks, 49ers CB Richard Sherman says 2021 'probably my last year'

Amid an interview with Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, Richard Sherman recalled trying to cover Philly wide receiver DeVonta Smith, hearing a snap and admitting to himself that 2021 was likely his last season.

news

Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill on new teammate Patrick Mahomes: Those highlight throws happen 'every day in practice'

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill says quarterback Patrick Mahomes makes his highlight throws "every day in practice."

news

Can Dak Prescott quarterback Cowboys to playoff success?

Dak Prescott enters a pivotal campaign with perhaps Dallas' most prevailing quandary being whether he can lead the Cowboys to any playoff success. A look inside the numbers provided by NFL Research shows history and the statistics are not in Prescott's favor.

news

Can Eagles return to Super Bowl after losing both coordinators?

After losing both coordinators this offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles are looking to overcome NFL history in attempting to return to the Super Bowl for a second-straight season.

news

DE Emmanuel Ogbah says 'this is the year' for Dolphins defense: 'We can be as good as we want to be'

With the Miami Dolphins boasting a new defensive coordinator and a bevy of stars on the roster, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah said this weekend that the team believes there are no external limitations on the potential of this year's defense, and that "I feel like this is the year. We can be as good as we want to be."

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott feels 'sense of urgency' entering age-30 season

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are nearing a crossroads ahead of the 2023 season. The longtime Dallas quarterback spoke Saturday about the pressure he feels entering his eighth season in the NFL.

news

Bengals DE Sam Hubbard eyeing double-digit sacks in 2023: 'The best I've felt in my whole career'

Sam Hubbard broke out on a national stage last season when his scoop-and-score propelled the Bengals past the Ravens in the playoffs. But Hubbard has loftier objectives heading into the 2023 season.

news

Justin Reid eager to take charge of Chiefs secondary, continue 'dynasty' in Kansas City

In his second season in Kansas City, Justin Reid is an elder statesman in the Chiefs secondary. The sixth-year pro said he's looking forward to taking command on defense and continuing K.C.'s winning tradition.

news

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown embracing 'hype' surrounding Detroit heading into 2023 season

After nearly missing the playoffs with a 9-8 record in 2022, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is embracing the "hype" surrounding the team heading into the 2023 season.

news

Giants asst. special teams coach Anthony Blevins hired as XFL head coach

Giants assistant special teams coach Anthony Blevins has been hired as the new head coach of the XFL's Vegas Vipers, the league announced Friday.

news

Alec Ingold would love Dalvin Cook in Dolphins' RB room: 'That competition breeds excellence'

The Dolphins remain one rumored club interested in adding recently released running back Dalvin Cook to its corps. Starting fullback Alec Ingold is for the move despite Miami's deep bench at the position.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More