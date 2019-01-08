Buccaneers hire Bruce Arians as next head coach

"Bruce Arians is one of the NFL's most well-respected coaches over the past two decades and we are excited to have him leading our team," Buccaneers owner/co-chairman Bryan Glazer. "Throughout this process, we focused on finding the right coach with a proven ability to elevate our players and lead our team forward. Bruce has played a large role in the development and career success of some of our league's best players and we look forward to seeing him continue that work here with our franchise."