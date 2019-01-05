Mutual interest between Bruce Arians, Buccaneers

At one point, it appeared that former Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians was only open to a return to coaching in Cleveland.

Then Arians threw out a line that even though he was interested in the Browns job, if Tampa Bay called, he would listen.

And on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources, there was reciprocal interest and the team later announced it had completed an interview with Arians.

The 66-year-old Arians, whose first head-coaching job was as an interim coach with the Colts in 2012, coached the Cardinals from 2013 through 2017. Arians boasts a 49-30-1 career record that included two Cardinals playoff appearances.

Rapoport added that Arians' relationship with Bucs general manager Jason Licht from their time in Arizona bodes well.