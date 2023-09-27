Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles wants different approach from struggling RB Rachaad White: 'He tried to make too many big plays'

To say White is coming up short of expectations would be an understatement. Per Next Gen Stats, White has totaled negative-65 rushing yards over expected so far this season.

Over three games, White's rushed for 150 yards on 48 carries (3.13 yards per carry) with one touchdown. His Week 2 performance, though not exactly dazzling, was a positive outlier in comparison to his other two showings, as he ran for a season-high 73 yards and a score against a woeful Chicago Bears defense.

White has been a bell cow for the Bucs, but has struggled mightily to ring up positive results. He's responsible for 64% of Tampa's 234 rushing yards on the season and its only rushing TD. Quarterback Baker Mayfield's 30 yards are second on the team. Thusly, the Bucs running game starts and stops with White. So far, it really hasn't gone anywhere.