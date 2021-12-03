Around the NFL

Buccaneers' Bruce Arians won't address futures of Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards until suspensions over

Published: Dec 03, 2021 at 01:54 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has made no decisions on the futures of wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards and has no plans to address the players' situations further until they return from their three-game suspensions for violation of NFL/NFL Players Association COVID-19 protocols.

"Obviously we have two guys suspended," Arians began his news conference Friday. "The league did their due diligence and we move on. I will not address those guys for the next three weeks. They'll just be working out and we'll address their future at that time. Other than that, there's really nothing to say."

Arians' comments come a day after Brown, Edwards and free-agent wide receiver John Franklin III, a former Buccaneer, were issued their suspensions as a result of a review finding all three misrepresented their vaccination status.

The suspensions take effect immediately with Brown and Edwards eligible to return to Tampa Bay for the team's Week 16 game against the Panthers on Dec. 26.

Arians underscored that his focus was on Sunday and playing the NFC South-rival Atlanta Falcons.

"It's a big, big game for us. It's a division game on the road," Arians said. "I know everybody wants the other story, but we're playing the Falcons, I don't give a s--- about that."

When asked to clarify his comment about addressing Brown and Edwards' futures, Arians confirmed no decision had been made.

"Nothing's been decided, no," Arians said.

Upon signing Brown in October of 2020, Arians said, "I don't think we'll have any problems with those things," when addressing the wide receiver having to deal with COVID-19 protocols after having been unsigned for the majority of the season. In November of last year, Arians told SiriusXM NFL Radio that the Bucs would not hesitate to get rid of Brown should he fall back on past controversial behavior. "He's been a model citizen, if and when he's not, we'll move on," Arians said.

The suspensions came to be in light of a Nov. 18 report published in the Tampa Bay Times in which Brown's former chef alleged that the former Pro Bowler had obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccine card.

All attempts by team personnel or players to use forged or fake cards, which is a federal criminal offense, are cause for review under the league's personal-conduct policy.

Brown, 33, is in his second season with the Buccaneers, but has not played since Oct. 14 due to an ankle injury and has missed five consecutive games. That ankle injury was likely to keep Brown shelved for the next two weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Brown has 29 receptions for 418 yards and four touchdowns in five games this season.

Then a free agent, Brown was previously suspended for eight games in July of 2020 for multiple violations of the NFL's personal-conduct policy. That suspension stemmed from Brown's no contest plea to burglary and battery chargers in a January 2020 incident, along with accusations he sent intimidating texts to a woman who accused Brown of making unwanted advances to her.

Edwards, 25, has played in 11 games this season for the Buccaneers, with three starts, and has tallied three interceptions, including two returned for a touchdown, and 35 tackles. This is Edwards' third season for the Bucs, who drafted him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Related Content

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) questionable to play Sunday vs. Jets

﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ is optimistic he will play through an ankle injury Sunday against the Jets, but Philadelphia is taking a more cautious approach. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Hurts is questionable for Sunday's game.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 3

Injury and roster news from Friday, including the Washington Football Team ruling out safety Landon Collins and running back J.D. McKissic. 
news

Saints QB Taysom Hill feared to have suffered mallet finger injury; could require surgery

Taysom Hill is set to miss some games going forward due to the mallet finger injury he suffered, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.  
news

Jalen Ramsey on playing Jaguars for first time since trade to Rams: 'It's another game, right?'

Rams standout cornerback Jalen Ramsey is playing is former team, the Jaguars, for the first time, but the franchise has undergone such an overhaul that he won't recognize most of the Jacksonville players. 
news

Daniel Jones (neck) out for Giants on Sunday; Mike Glennon to start

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) was not cleared for contact and is out for Sunday vs. the Dolphins, New York head coach Joe Judge announced Friday.
news

Odell Beckham Jr.'s status for Rams-Jaguars up in the air due to hip injury

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ could miss Sunday's game against the Jaguars. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that OBJ's status for the Rams' Week 13 tilt is up in the air due to a hip injury.
news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott won't blame knee injury for recent struggles

Following Thursday night's win over the Saints, the Cowboys now get an elongated week of rest. The 10 days before a pivotal NFC East battle with Washington could benefit running back ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿.
news

Seahawks OC Shane Waldron on targeting DK Metcalf: 'We've got to get the guy the ball'

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf wasn't targeted the entire first half on Monday night and finished with one catch for 13 yards on four passes.
news

Dan Quinn expected Demarcus Lawrence to 'look rusty' in return to Cowboys D: 'He did not'

Demarcus Lawrence, who has been out since Week 1 with a broken foot, played 37 snaps and compiled two tackles, two pass breakups, a QB hit, and two pressures.
news

Taysom Hill after Saints' fifth loss in a row: 'Obviously it's tough to win a game' with four INTs

At night's end, Taysom Hill's toughness and ability running the ball was reason for praise, but his four-INT outing was a dubious showing that proved paramount in the Saints losing their fifth consecutive game for the first time in the Sean Payton regime. 
news

Dak Prescott: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard's 'huge' 58-yard TD was 'much-needed' boost

Tony Pollard's 58-yard touchdown run in the third quarter ignited a dormant Dallas offense, gave the Cowboys a 10-point cushion and stood as the game-winning score as the NFC East frontrunners shrugged off a two-game losing streak to defeat the Saints, 27-17. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW