Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians clears COVID protocols, will coach Sunday vs. Jets

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach has cleared COVID protocols and will be on the sideline Sunday against the Jets, the team announced.

Arians' status had been up in the air after testing positive earlier in the week. The 69-year-old coach said then that he was experiencing only mild symptoms. He returns in time to lead a Tampa Bay team with an outside shot at earning the NFC's top seed. The Bucs (11-4) are tied with the Rams and Cowboys and sit one game back of the Packers.