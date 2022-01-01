Around the NFL

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians clears COVID protocols, will coach Sunday vs. Jets

Published: Jan 01, 2022 at 04:07 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Bruce Arians is back.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach has cleared COVID protocols and will be on the sideline Sunday against the Jets, the team announced.

Arians' status had been up in the air after testing positive earlier in the week. The 69-year-old coach said then that he was experiencing only mild symptoms. He returns in time to lead a Tampa Bay team with an outside shot at earning the NFC's top seed. The Bucs (11-4) are tied with the Rams and Cowboys and sit one game back of the Packers.

Last week, the defending Super Bowl champs won their first NFC South title since 2007.

Arians is among several NFL coaches to test positive for the virus in recent weeks, including the Browns' Kevin Stefanski, the Saints' Sean Payton, the Jets' Robert Saleh, and the Eagles' Nick Sirianni.

Related Content

news

Colts QB Carson Wentz activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz﻿ was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. Next up for Wentz will be testing out of COVID-19 protocols on Sunday to be able to take the field against the Raiders.
news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) ruled out for Sunday vs. Bengals

Chiefs second-year running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ is out for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a shoulder injury, the team announced Saturday. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 1

Notable injury and roster news from New Year's Day.  
news

Browns DE Myles Garrett looking to send Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger out 'with a bang'

With plenty of signs pointing to Monday night being Ben  final home game at Heinz Field, Garrett's focused on giving the rival signal-caller a not-so fond farewell. 
news

Former Cowboys player, NFL head coach Dan Reeves passes away at 77

Dan Reeves, who was a head coach of the Broncos, Giants and Falcons after playing with the Cowboys, has died at the age of 77. Reeves participated in nine Super Bowls as a coach and player. 
news

Lions HC Campbell: Return of RB D'Andre Swift 'a sight for sore eyes'

Lions RB D'Andre Swift makes his return vs. the Seahawks after a four-game absence, and coach Dan Campbell believes it could make for a strong finish to Detroit's season. 
news

Belichick evaluates Jaguars rookie QB Trevor Lawrence: 'He'll be a solid NFL player, maybe great'

Ahead of a Week 17 matchup against the Jaguars, Patriots coach Bill Belichick gives his assessment on the rookie season of No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. 
news

Week 17 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) doubtful; Trey Lance expected to start vs. Texans 

﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ was listed as doubtful with a thumb injury on Friday's injury report following a week in which Garoppolo did not participate in practice. Rookie backup Trey Lance is expected to start, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Broncos place WR Jerry Jeudy, OLB Bradley Chubb on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Broncos have lost two key players for their pivotal Week 17 game. Receiver ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿ and edge rusher ﻿Bradley Chubb﻿ are headed to the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) questionable, has 'chance' to play vs. Rams

Ravens coach John Harbaugh wouldn't rule out Lamar Jackson for Sunday's game against the Rams due to the ankle injury that has kept the QB out the past two weeks.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW