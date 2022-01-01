Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians clears COVID protocols, will coach Sunday vs. Jets

Bruce Arians is back.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach has cleared COVID protocols and will be on the sideline Sunday against the Jets, the team announced.
Arians' status had been up in the air after testing positive earlier in the week. The 69-year-old coach said then that he was experiencing only mild symptoms. He returns in time to lead a Tampa Bay team with an outside shot at earning the NFC's top seed. The Bucs (11-4) are tied with the Rams and Cowboys and sit one game back of the Packers.
Last week, the defending Super Bowl champs won their first NFC South title since 2007.
Arians is among several NFL coaches to test positive for the virus in recent weeks, including the Browns' Kevin Stefanski, the Saints' Sean Payton, the Jets' Robert Saleh, and the Eagles' Nick Sirianni.