Buccaneers, DC Todd Bowles agree to new three-year deal

Todd Bowles' defense shined in the Buccaneers' most important stretch of games in 2020, and the franchise is rewarding him accordingly.

Bowles and Tampa Bay have agreed to a new three-year deal that will pay him more than $3 million per season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. Bowles will remain the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the NFL with the new deal.

Under Bowles' direction, Tampa Bay finished with the sixth-best defense in terms of total yards, first against the run, and seventh in sacks per pass attempt in the regular season. The Buccaneers followed suit in the postseason, allowing just 19.5 points per game and finishing first in point differential while forcing a total of nine turnovers from Super Wild Card Weekend through Super Bowl LV.

The defense took home the largest share of the spotlight in that Super Bowl, harassing Chiefs superstar quarterback ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ to the tune of three sacks, two interceptions, and countless more disruptions of Kansas City's offensive ambitions. Feared as an explosive unit, the Chiefs' offense wilted against Tampa Bay's red-hot defense, scoring just nine points, failing to reach the end zone and converting a mere 3 of 13 third-down attempts. Mahomes finished with a passer rating of 52.3.