Around the NFL

Buccaneers, DC Todd Bowles agree to new three-year deal

Published: Aug 04, 2021 at 05:05 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Todd Bowles' defense shined in the Buccaneers' most important stretch of games in 2020, and the franchise is rewarding him accordingly.

Bowles and Tampa Bay have agreed to a new three-year deal that will pay him more than $3 million per season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. Bowles will remain the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the NFL with the new deal.

Under Bowles' direction, Tampa Bay finished with the sixth-best defense in terms of total yards, first against the run, and seventh in sacks per pass attempt in the regular season. The Buccaneers followed suit in the postseason, allowing just 19.5 points per game and finishing first in point differential while forcing a total of nine turnovers from Super Wild Card Weekend through Super Bowl LV.

The defense took home the largest share of the spotlight in that Super Bowl, harassing Chiefs superstar quarterback ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ to the tune of three sacks, two interceptions, and countless more disruptions of Kansas City's offensive ambitions. Feared as an explosive unit, the Chiefs' offense wilted against Tampa Bay's red-hot defense, scoring just nine points, failing to reach the end zone and converting a mere 3 of 13 third-down attempts. Mahomes finished with a passer rating of 52.3.

Tampa Bay is going for two straight rings in 2021 and will have the architect of its stingy defense back for another season -- and then some.

Related Content

news

Washington Football Team no longer permitting fans to wear Native American headdresses, face paint at home games

The Washington Football Team announced Wednesday that fans will no longer be permitted to wear Native American headdresses or face paint at FedExField going forward. 
news

Zac Taylor: 'No cause for panic' as Joe Burrow, Bengals offense struggle at training camp

Bengals coach Zac Taylor addressed the Bengals issues on offense in the early part of training camp and QB Joe Burrow continues to search for his rhythm. 
news

Aaron Rodgers calls relationship with Packers GM Brian Gutekunst 'a work in progress'

The Packers welcomed their star QB back with open arms after an offseason of tension. So far, Aaron Rodgers seems to be in no rush to declare all is well in Green Bay.
news

Frank Reich on Colts' QB situation, potential trade options: This is Carson Wentz's team

Could the Indianapolis Colts swing a trade for a veteran QB -- someone like Nick Foles, perhaps? Head coach Frank Reich addressed that possibility Wednesday, stating that this is Carson Wentz's team and Foles is currently on the Chicago Bears.
news

Veteran OL Joe Looney decides to retire less than a week after signing with Giants

The Giants are losing Joe Looney to retirement. The veteran OL signed with New York on July 31.
news

Vikings expect QB Kirk Cousins back at practice Thursday after stint on reserve/COVID-19 list

Minnesota expects its starting QB back at practice this week following a stint on the COVID list.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Colts giving second-year QB Jacob Eason a closer look after Wentz injury

The Colts are giving second-year quarterback ﻿Jacob Eason﻿ a close look before making any big moves in reaction to Carson Wentz's foot injury, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Colts guard Quenton Nelson aiming for Week 1 return after undergoing foot surgery

All-Pro guard ﻿Quenton Nelson﻿ wants to be on the field for the Indianapolis Colts' season opener. Nelson underwent surgery Tuesday on his foot after suffering virtually the same injury that QB Carson Wentz is dealing with
news

Roundup: New York Jets sign journeyman QB Josh Johnson

The New York Jets have signed journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson on Wednesday, the team announced. 
news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay suffers slight hamstring pull, to undergo more tests

Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay﻿ suffered a slight hamstring pull during Tuesday's practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Niners GM John Lynch: Trey Lance is bringing out the best in Jimmy Garoppolo

Niners GM John Lynch again reiterated this week that San Francisco's QB competition is bringing out the best in Jimmy Garoppolo. But how long until Trey Lance takes over under center for good?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW