Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield details 'angry run' in Week 1 win: 'When you gotta do it, you gotta do it'

"What we're looking for right there is we're trying to put a long drive together, burn some clock especially. The mentality for that is use as much clock as possible, then end up in the end zone, that's obviously always the goal," Mayfield described. "Got a simple concept right there. Not even supposed to be pulling this ball, but I saw the end cross face. ... We don't even have any edge protection, so once I got out there, Byron definitely had the angle on me. So I had to realize I was gonna have to get angry with it, use the stiff arm, try to extend it as long as possible and try and protect myself. But there's a little chip on the shoulder when you run the ball."