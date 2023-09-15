Around the NFL

Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield details 'angry run' in Week 1 win: 'When you gotta do it, you gotta do it'

Published: Sep 15, 2023 at 04:43 PM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

With the Buccaneers and Vikings tied at 17 halfway through the fourth quarter of their Week 1 matchup, it was up to Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield to lead his offense down the field for a score to put his team ahead.

The most energizing play of the drive came when Mayfield stiff-armed Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. for five yards on an "angry run" along the right sideline. Five plays later, the Buccaneers took the lead for good on a field goal, taking the 20-17 win behind their new starting QB's aggressive play.

Joining NFL Network's Kyle Brandt on Angry Chats on NFL+, Mayfield spoke about the viral stiff-arm and broke down the play, saying that while it's not usually his aim to get physical, he does embrace the tactic when the opportunity presents itself.

"I do enjoy it. I wouldn't say that I want to live in that aspect and that'd be my forté. But when you gotta do it, you gotta do it," Mayfield said. "It's a great weapon to use to keep them away from you, extend it and get to the sideline. At that point, we needed a little spark, so there was no better way to do it than that way."

Related Links

Mayfield explained to Brandt that the original play design was not supposed to involve him taking the ball, but when defenders broke through the line quickly, he took the ball himself.

"What we're looking for right there is we're trying to put a long drive together, burn some clock especially. The mentality for that is use as much clock as possible, then end up in the end zone, that's obviously always the goal," Mayfield described. "Got a simple concept right there. Not even supposed to be pulling this ball, but I saw the end cross face. ... We don't even have any edge protection, so once I got out there, Byron definitely had the angle on me. So I had to realize I was gonna have to get angry with it, use the stiff arm, try to extend it as long as possible and try and protect myself. But there's a little chip on the shoulder when you run the ball."

Overall, Mayfield was 21-of-34 passing for 173 yards and a pair of touchdowns, adding on eight rushing attempts, including both the aforementioned run and a fourth-and-1 conversion on the play immediately preceding it.

Having come into Tampa Bay in the offseason and worked his way into the starting role, Mayfield's performance last Sunday not only validated the choice of making him starter but also gave Bucs fans a taste of the QB's well-known intensity, with the announcers even commenting after the stiff-arm play that "that's the Baker Mayfield we know!"

Mayfield and the Buccaneers will try to keep the positive spark going in Week 2 when they face off against the Chicago Bears (0-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers opens up on Achilles injury, recovery timeline: Rehab plan will 'shock some people'

﻿New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers﻿ broke his brief silence with an Instagram post Thursday, and on Friday, he spoke at length about his season-ending Achilles injury.
news

Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) questionable to play vs. Chargers

Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) is questionable to play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. 
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) doubtful, DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) game-time decision to play Sunday vs. Titans 

Los Angeles Chargers standout running back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ is doubtful to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans due to an ankle injury. 
news

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), WR Christian Watson (hamstring) among four Packers questionable vs. Falcons

Running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), and linebacker ﻿Quay Walker﻿ (concussion) are all questionable for the Packers heading into Sunday against the Falcons.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (knee), DL Chris Jones expected to play Sunday vs. Jaguars 

Would the Chiefs have won in Week 1 with Chris Jones and Travis Kelce? We'll never know, but we don't have to debate it in Week 2 because both will play against Jacksonville, coach Andy Reid confirmed Friday.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) expected to play Sunday vs. Commanders

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, who suffered a hamstring injury in late August, is expected to make his season debut on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Friday's edition of The Insiders on NFL+. 
news

Commanders DE Chase Young (neck) off injury report, set to make season debut Sunday vs. Broncos

﻿Chase Young﻿ is ready for action. The Commanders announced Friday that the defensive end has been cleared and will be active Week 2 versus the Broncos.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Texans OC Bobby Slowik: RB Dameon Pierce 'should touch the ball more' in Week 2 vs. Colts

After the Houston Texans offense tallied 44 passes compared to 18 running back carries in Week 1's 25-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik plans to get Dameon Pierce more involved in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Chiefs looking to avoid becoming fifth defending Super Bowl champs to start 0-2 Sunday vs. Jags

The Chiefs lost in Week 1 for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era. Now K.C. is trying to avoid becoming just the fifth defending Super Bowl champion to start 0-2 Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Isaiah Simmons fitting in with Giants, expects 'emotions' ahead of revenge game vs. Cardinals

﻿Isaiah Simmons﻿ has a rare quick-turn revenge-game opportunity as his Giants travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals, a little over three weeks after they shipped the former first-round pick away for a bag of peanuts.