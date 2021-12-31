Buccaneers activate WR Mike Evans off reserve/COVID-19 list

Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice was bestowed with a welcomed return on Friday.

Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced, and was back in the practice fold with his teammates. The team also placed punter ﻿Bradley Pinion﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Evans' activation comes four days after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Under updated NFL-NFL Players Association protocols, players who test positive and are fully vaccinated can return to the team if they are asymptomatic and have two negative tests within 24 hours.

It bodes better for Evans' status for Week 17 against the New York Jets, but the three-time Pro Bowl selection missed Week 16 due to a hamstring injury. So, there's still likely an injury hurdle to overcome.