Around the NFL

Buccaneers activate WR Mike Evans off reserve/COVID-19 list

Published: Dec 31, 2021 at 11:46 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice was bestowed with a welcomed return on Friday.

Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced, and was back in the practice fold with his teammates. The team also placed punter ﻿Bradley Pinion﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Evans' activation comes four days after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Under updated NFL-NFL Players Association protocols, players who test positive and are fully vaccinated can return to the team if they are asymptomatic and have two negative tests within 24 hours.

It bodes better for Evans' status for Week 17 against the New York Jets, but the three-time Pro Bowl selection missed Week 16 due to a hamstring injury. So, there's still likely an injury hurdle to overcome.

Evans has 64 receptions for 899 yards and 11 touchdowns through 14 games this season.

Related Content

news

John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson (ankle): 'I think he's got a chance to play on Sunday' vs. Rams

Ravens coach John Harbaugh wouldn't rule out Lamar Jackson for Sunday's game against the Rams due to the ankle injury that has kept the QB out the past two weeks.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 31

Notable injury and roster news from Friday of Week 17, including Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, out Sunday vs. Packers

Minnesota's late playoff push will not include its quarterback in Week 17. ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced. Cousins will miss the Vikings' game against the Packers.
news

Sean McVay pumps brakes on Cam Akers' return: 'Target's always potentially been' Week 18 or playoffs

After mentioning earlier in the week that Cam Akers might be able to play in Week 18, Sean McVay said Thursday that "the target's always potentially been" the season finale against the 49ers or the playoffs.
news

Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich: 'Disrespectful' to opponents to talk Jaguars head-coaching job

Byron Leftwich is among those being considered by the Jaguars to become its latest head coach. But what's top of mind for the Buccaneers offensive coordinator is Sunday's game against the Jets.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons eyeing Jevon Kearse's rookie sack record: 'It would really mean a lot to me'

Micah Parsons sits at 13.0 sacks through 15 games. He's two sacks shy of breaking the rookie sack record set by Titans edge rusher Jevon Kearse, who netted 14.5 QB takedowns in 1999.
news

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo sees 'a young Tom Brady' in Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Ahead of facing Joe Burrow this week, Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo took the opposite track by buttering up the Bengals QB with the highest of compliments.
news

Russell Wilson on Seahawks' home finale vs. Lions: 'I hope it's not my last game' in Seattle

Russell Wilson's time with the Seahawks is not unlimited. Judging from his comments Thursday, it might soon be running out. The superstar QB said he wasn't sure if Sunday would be his last home game with the Seahawks.
news

Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 revealed

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is revealing the modern-era finalists for the Class of 2022 on Thursday.
news

NFL teams to observe moment of silence for John Madden in Week 17

Week 17 games will begin with a moment of silence for the late John Madden. 
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says 'all signs' point to 'MNF' being his last regular-season home game

Ben Roethlisberger﻿ is preparing as if Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns will be his final regular-season home tilt at Heinz Field.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW