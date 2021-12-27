Around the NFL

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Published: Dec 27, 2021 at 04:27 PM
Having already missed Sunday's Week 16 game due to a hamstring injury, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans' status for Week 17 is all the more in jeopardy as he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, the team announced.

Evans' status for Sunday will depend on the health of his hamstring, his vaccination status and if he's asymptomatic.

Under updated NFL-NFL Players Association protocols, players who test positive and are fully vaccinated can return to the club if they are asymptomatic and have two negative tests within 24 hours.

The team activated wide receiver Breshad Perriman from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, but is also dealing with injuries to running back Leonard Fournette﻿, who's on injured reserve and out for the remainder of the regular season, and wide receiver Chris Godwin﻿, who's out for the season with an ACL and MCL tear.

Evans, a three-time Pro Bowler, has 64 receptions for 899 yards and 11 touchdowns through 14 games this season.

The Bucs play at the Jets on Sunday and host the Panthers in Week 18.

