Bruce Arians 'very confident' Bucs can bring back most of title team in 2021

"I'm very, very confident," Arians said in a Monday morning virtual press conference. "I have all the trust in the world in (GM) Jason (Licht) and what he would do. These guys, they have a bond. There will be dollars involved. But I think that this group is so, so close that sometimes dollars don't matter. But we're going to do everything we can to get the dollars right too because they earned it."

No club remains unchanged year to year. It will be on Licht to decide who to pay, and Tampa might have to part with.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Bucs would like to bring Fournette back, but the market will dictate the course of action. Tampa also has ﻿Ronald Jones﻿ in the backfield, who enters a contract year, and could be looking for a new deal.

Brady has been Brown's biggest supporter. We'll see if that connection remains, and the Bucs can keep the trio of Evans-Godwin-Brown together in 2021.