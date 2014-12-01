Around the NFL

Bruce Arians to Patrick Peterson: Back up trash talking

Published: Nov 30, 2014 at 11:36 PM

Bruce Arians is fine with Patrick Peterson -- or any of his players -- talking a little trash in the days leading up to the game.

He just wants to make sure they back it up.

That was his issue with Peterson who, during the week, said he'd gotten the best of Julio Jones during their epic SEC battles in college. Peterson went on to give up 10 receptions and a career-high 189 yards in a 29-18 loss to the Falcons.

"You better watch out when you call people out," Arians said. "You better be ready to play. If you're going to call them out, call them out but don't give up (10) and a career day."

The Cardinals are in an interesting spot coming down the stretch. Without Carson Palmer, they'll need to find a way to hang on while the Seahawks come charging up the standings. The two are less than three weeks away from a Sunday night matchup that will likely finalize the divisional picture in the NFC West.

Until then, Arians is going to do his best to stay the course, which means not changing anything about his up front attitude and brutal honesty. If he feels the need to call out one of his best defensive players, so be it.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from Week 13 and debates whether Johnny Manziel deserves the starting job. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Around The NFL Podcast: More Free Agent Moves; Teams that Still Have Work to Do

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news as more free agent moves are still flying in and also look into teams with more work to do. 
news

Giants signing former Titans CB Adoree' Jackson to three-year, $39M contract

The Giants have added yet another noteworthy name to their ever-changing roster. Cornerback Adoree' Jackson has agreed to a deal to join New York, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Hunter Henry 'fired up' to team up with Jonnu Smith in New England

One of the most-high profile new additions to New England, tight end Hunter Henry is excited to go to work with another standout tight end in Jonnu Smith.
news

Ravens hosting WR Sammy Watkins for Tuesday visit

The Ravens have yet to address one of their biggest needs, but it's not without effort. It has now turned to veteran WR and former first-round pick Sammy Watkins, whom Ian Rapoport reports is on his way to Baltimore for a visit.
news

Rob Gronkowski: Bucs 'can be better on the offensive side of the ball' in 2021

As the Bucs continue to re-sign key players from their Lombard run, tight end ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ believes the offense will continue to improve in 2021. 
news

Michael Brockers apologized to Jared Goff for 'level up' comment following trade to Lions

Upon learning the Rams had acquired Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff, Michael Brockers called Stafford a "level up." Following his own trade to the Lions, Brockers quickly apologized to Goff.
news

Six new civil lawsuits filed against Texans QB Deshaun Watson to bring total to 13

Five new civil lawsuits were filed Monday morning against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging indecent conduct and sexual assault.
news

Keanu Neal switching from safety to WLB with Cowboys

﻿Keanu Neal﻿ played five seasons at safety in Atlanta. Not only is the newly singed Dallas Cowboy switching cities, but he'll also have a new position. Ian Rapoport reports that the Cowboys plan to switch Neal to weakside linebacker.
news

2021 NFL Draft to host fans, prospects in Cleveland 

The NFL announced today that a select number of prospects, fans and media crews will be on-site as the league welcomes this year's rookie class at the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Monday roundup of latest news, buzz

With just one quarterback currently on the roster, the Eagles are in the market for additions. Joe Flacco is a possible backup option behind Jalen Hurts. Plus, other moves we're monitoring around the NFL on Monday.
news

Shelby Harris on Broncos' pass rush: AFC West QBs 'should be worried'

Denver doubled down on its pass rush this offseason, believing that it can be a quarterback-crushing unit if all parties can finally stay healthy. Shelby Harris says rival quarterbacks will be in the Broncos' crosshairs.
news

Robert Kraft explains Patriots spending spree: 'It's like investing in the stock market'

Patriots owner Robert Kraft reflects on the team's recent spending spree in free agency, but also admitted the calculated risk involved in turning things around after a playoff-less 2020 season. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW