Around the NFL

Bruce Arians to Chase Young: 'You better watch what you wish for'

Published: Jan 05, 2021 at 08:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Chase Young﻿ is experiencing the rare fruits of his rookie labor: His team has made the playoffs in his first professional season, and he's making a significant impact.

It's fair, then, for Young to be feeling himself a little bit. The defensive end let it be known as he skipped off the field in Philadelphia on Sunday night that he has a future Hall of Famer in his crosshairs.

"Tom Brady!" Young shouted. "﻿Tom Brady﻿, I'm coming! I want Tom! I want Tom."

Bruce Arians caught wind of Young's request this week and was quick to praise the rookie and some of his key teammates, but ended with a lesson that might prove to be mighty important come Saturday.

"It's kind of like what (Pittsburgh Steelers coach) Mike Tomlin was talking about, you don't want to have to draft that high to get guys like that," Arians said, referring to Tomlin's pregame chat with Young before Pittsburgh fell to Washington, via the Tampa Bay Times. "But you've got to play against them. He's a hell of a player. Making him a captain as a rookie speaks volumes.

"Both those kids from Ohio State, he and (receiver Terry) McLaurin, are great kids. He's a handful, but so is (Montez) Sweat, (Daron) Payne, the rest of those guys. ﻿Ryan Kerrigan﻿, I've had a ton of respect for a long time. We'll have our hands full, but it's one of those games where you better watch what you wish for."

Brady is not one who needs extra motivation for any type of competition, let alone his first playoff game as a Buccaneer. Requesting the six-time champion is bold, but bold is not always wise. You know, mess with the bull, get the horns.

He's also getting hot at just the right time, boosting his passer rating from 96.2 in Weeks 1-9 to 110 in Weeks 10-17, and throwing for more passing yards per game in that latter span than he ever has in his career in the second half of a season, per NFL Research.

Brady is hot and on a mission. He'll face quite a challenge this weekend when Washington's second-ranked defense comes to town, bringing a pass rush that ranks seventh in the league in disruption rate. We'll learn if Brady is up to the task and ready to teach Young a tough lesson -- or if the youngster's requests ends up proving prescient.

Related Content

news

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski, two coaches and two players test positive for COVID-19

As the Browns prepare for their first playoff game in 18 years, they'll do so without coach Kevin Stefanski, two additional members of the coaching staff and two players after they all tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Tuesday.

news

Vikings special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf will not return in 2021

Mike Zimmer was open in his discontent with the Vikings' defense throughout the 2020 season. He wasn't particularly satisfied with their special teams either.
news

Zach Ertz on time in Philadelphia: 'This city is the best city to play for'

Tight end Zach Ertz knows his time in Philadelphia might be coming to an end. During a press conference he reflected on his time in the city.
news

Christian McCaffrey admits he has to change offseason training: 'Too much is not always good'

After only playing a total of three games this season, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey knows he needs to change his offseason training if he wants to have longevity in the NFL.
news

Around the NFL Podcast: New Horizons Monday 

A room filled with heroes - Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, and Gregg Rosenthal take you through all of the coaches and GMs who were fired on "New Horizons Monday" and the rest of the news around the league.
news

Panthers OC Joe Brady garners HC interview requests from Falcons, Texans and Chargers

After one season in Carolina, offensive coordinator Joe Brady is getting interview requests for vacant head coaching jobs. 
news

Joe Judge on Eagles' finish: You'll never see Giants 'disrespect the game'

With his team's playoff hopes decided by a confounding loss by the Philadelphia Eagles to the Washington Football Team, Joe Judge's press conference went from diplomatic comments to strong and impassioned words. 
news

NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2021 hiring cycle

NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and GM vacancies around the league as the 2021 hiring cycle kicks into gear.
news

Ron Rivera on beating Nate Sudfeld-led Eagles: 'I'm not apologizing for winning'

Ron Rivera's Washington Football Team is in the playoffs in his first season after beating the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, and he's not apologizing for how his squad reached the postseason.
news

Falcons QB, former Texans standout Matt Schaub retiring 

Veteran quarterback Matt Schaub is retiring, Falcons owner Arthur Blank told reporters Monday. He'll be fondly remembered as the trusty backup in Atlanta and the starter in Houston who helped the Texans achieve their first stretch of relevance in franchise history.
news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs booked on DUI charge after single-vehicle crash in Las Vegas

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early Monday morning in Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW