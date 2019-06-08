Bruce Allen knows truth of Trent Williams' absence

When the start of the first mandatory minicamp rolled around on Tuesday, Washington Redskins seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams was not there.
"I know what Trent told me so I know what the truth is," Allen said Friday via NBC Sports Washington. "I'll leave my conversation with Trent between the two of us."
It was only four years ago that Williams signed a five-year extension, though in the world of escalating salaries for offensive tackles that seems like ions ago.
Williams has two years to go on his current deal and is set to make a base salary of $11 million in 2019 and $12.5 million in 2020. However, Williams' annual average salary, which is $13.2 million, is only No. 7 among the current left tackle fraternity, according to Over The Cap.
"Trent has been a valuable player for us and that's why we signed him to the contract he has," Allen said.
There has been some scuttlebutt in regards to Williams having issues with the team's medical staff, but whatever the reasoning behind Williams' absence, Allen isn't quelling any talk and seemingly just stoking the questions.
"I've talked to Trent a few times," Allen said. "He's explained some things to me and I'll leave it at that."
Right now the Redskins are left without one of the best left tackles in the game and that's most certainly an ill that must be remedied.