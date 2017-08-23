Browns to start rookie QB DeShone Kizer on Saturday

"This morning, I informed our quarterbacks that DeShone will be our starter for the third preseason game against Tampa," Jackson wrote in a statement released by the club Wednesday morning. "He has made a lot of progress by investing the time necessary to learn our offense, working hard to improve on his fundamentals while also effectively moving the offense in preseason games. Development is so important for a young quarterback, this is the next step he needs to take and he deserves this opportunity. We are very excited about seeing DeShone in the role of starter for this week, as he is certainly positioning himself well to earn the starting job heading into the regular season.