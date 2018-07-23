Browns to place Josh Gordon on NFI list before camp

"I appreciate the awesome support I have received from teammates, friends, fans, and the Browns' organization. Just like you, I am excited to start the season and I have every intention of being ready and available to join my teammates soon to help bring winning football to our fans. With the help of the NFL, NFLPA, and the Browns' organization, I have been able to utilize the resources available to me that will ensure my well-being on and off the field. By continuing to follow the plan set up by our medical director and his team and taking this time before this season starts, we believe it will help me maintain the progress I've made for not only today but for many years to come. Thank you all for your patience, love, and support! Go Browns!"