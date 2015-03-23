Browns, Texans weigh in on 'Hard Knocks'

McClain points out that Texans coach Bill O'Brien isn't in favor of doing the series, but NFL rules dictate that a handful of teams can be forced into starring on the show. The Texans fall into that category, as do the Browns, Buccaneers, Giants, Jaguars, Rams, Redskins, Titans and Vikings. If nobody volunteers, these clubs can be strong-armed into participating, per league rules, because they 1) do not have a first-year coach; 2) have not been to the playoffs in the past two seasons; and 3) have not appeared on Hard Knocks in the past 10 years.