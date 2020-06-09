Browns TE David Njoku: 'If I can stay healthy, the sky is the limit'

"He is going to add to that tight end room," Van Pelt said. "There will be times we are out there with three tight end sets -- that is part of this system -- and to have him with the ability he has both athletically to play in line or get him out in space and get some matchup issues with safeties and linebackers covering him, I am excited to see what he has to offer."

Njoku's talent has never been questioned. The 23-year-old boasts the size and speed combination to be a menace at the position. However, inconsistencies have stymied his progress.

Coach Kevin Stefanski used a plethora of two-TE sets while with the Minnesota Vikings, so there should be snaps for Njoku. The Browns are certainly a candidate to see an increased 12 personnel usage under Stefanski.