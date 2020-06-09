Around the NFL

Tuesday, Jun 09, 2020 07:59 AM

Browns TE David Njoku: 'If I can stay healthy, the sky is the limit'

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Cleveland Browns made Austin Hooper the highest-paid tight end in the NFL, then used a fourth-round pick on Harrison Bryant. The moves at the position foreshadow a reduced role for former first-round pick David Njoku.

In three seasons, Njoku hasn't lived up to his raw talent and pedigree, catching 93 passes for 1,066 total yards and nine TDs in 36 games. The Browns TE played just four games in 2019 due to a wrist injury suffered in Week 2, rarely saw targets when he returned and was a healthy scratch for Weeks 15 and 16 while participating in just four snaps in Week 17.

With the disastrous season in the rear-view mirror, Njoku is aiming for a bounce-back season.

"My No. 1 goal is to stay healthy," he said in a recent interview, via the team's official website. "If I can stay healthy, the sky is the limit. It's going to be special. We have all the tools here, and we have a great coach, so we're really excited to put it all together."

Despite the additions at the position, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said last week that the Browns plan to use multiple tight end sets, which could keep Njoku in the rotation alongside Hooper.

"He is going to add to that tight end room," Van Pelt said. "There will be times we are out there with three tight end sets -- that is part of this system -- and to have him with the ability he has both athletically to play in line or get him out in space and get some matchup issues with safeties and linebackers covering him, I am excited to see what he has to offer."

Njoku's talent has never been questioned. The 23-year-old boasts the size and speed combination to be a menace at the position. However, inconsistencies have stymied his progress.

Coach Kevin Stefanski used a plethora of two-TE sets while with the Minnesota Vikings, so there should be snaps for Njoku. The Browns are certainly a candidate to see an increased 12 personnel usage under Stefanski.

Hooper should lead the group in snaps and targets, but if Njoku can stay healthy and finally take advantage of mismatches his athleticism provides, the young tight end should still play a role in the offense, even if that part is not as big as it was once projected before the start of last season.

Related Content

Todd Gurley passed his physical with Falcons Monday
news

Todd Gurley passed his physical with Falcons Monday

Todd Gurley agreed to terms with the Falcons more than two months ago, but the NFL stopped player physicals and closed club facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carlos Hyde 'open to the competition' with Seahawks RBs
news

Carlos Hyde 'open to the competition' with Seahawks RBs

Carlos noted that "everybody knows" Chris Carson is Seattle's starter if he's healthy. The admission he's playing for second won't stop the running back from aiming higher.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Saints beat the Titans 38-28. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas partners with RIP Medical Debt

New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas has partnered with RIP Medical Debt and made a donation that will wipe out approximately $2.3 million in medical debt for economically challenged families in the greater New Orleans area.
A general view of Heinz Field at midfield prior to an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 27-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Steelers plan to hold 2020 training camp at Heinz Field

In light of the new NFL protocols established due to the COVID-10 pandemic, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced their training camp will be held at their home stadium.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) sets up to throw a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
news

Reich: Jacoby Brissett handling QB situation like a 'complete pro'

Colts coach Frank Reich talked with reporters Monday and said that former starter Jacoby Brissett is handling Philip Rivers' arrival to Indianapolis like "a complete pro."
Tennessee Titans defensive end Jurrell Casey (99) during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. The Titans won, 20-13. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Jurrell Casey says Titans traded him away 'like a piece of trash'

Acquired by the Broncos for just a seventh-round pick, DT Jurrell Casey clearly doesn't feel his loyalty was matched by the Titans.
NFL issues guidelines for protocols for players' return
news

NFL issues guidelines for protocols for players' return

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday issued a memo detailing the protocols for players' return to team facilities.
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh looks on during the AFC team practice in preparation for the 2020 Pro Bowl, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Ravens, Titans coaches return to facilities Monday

Led by reigning NFL Coach of the Year John Harbaugh, Baltimore coaching staff set to return to Under Armour Performance Center. 
Cowboys rookie CeeDee Lamb's goal: Be a Hall of Famer
news

Cowboys rookie CeeDee Lamb's goal: Be a Hall of Famer

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb hasn't played in an NFL game yet, but the 17th overall pick in April's draft already has his sights set on Canton.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
news

Larry Fitzgerald writes: 'We as a nation are not OK'

In an op-ed piece Sunday for the New York Times, the Cardinals future HOFer and Minnesota native recalls fondness for city that has been turned "upside down" and exemplified that nation is "not healthy."
Former Bengals CB Ken Riley, who had 65 INTs, dies at 72
news

Former Bengals CB Ken Riley, who had 65 INTs, dies at 72

For 15 seasons, Riley was a starter for the Bengals and accumulated 65 interceptions, which is tied for fifth all-time in NFL.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL