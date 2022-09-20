Browns plan to ban fan who threw bottle that hit team owner Jimmy Haslam during loss to Jets

Published: Sep 20, 2022 at 01:45 PM
Pelissero_Tom_1400x1000
Tom Pelissero

NFL Media Insider

The Cleveland Browns have identified and plan to ban a fan who threw a bottle that struck team owner Jimmy Haslam late in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the New York Jets, per sources.

Haslam was walking toward the Browns' tunnel moments after Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson's game-tying touchdown when the bottle hit Haslam in the leg. Haslam stopped and immediately began to point in the direction of someone in the stands.

Video from inside the stadium helped the team identify the fan, who is expected to be banned from attending Browns games at FirstEnergy Stadium.

"Fan, player and staff safety is the top priority in our building and behavior that puts others in danger will not be tolerated," the Browns said in a statement on Tuesday. "Luckily no one was harmed in this incident and as a standard practice, we've cooperated with law enforcement authorities and security video footage of the object being thrown is in the appropriate hands. We will have no further comment on this matter."

It was one of two potentially dangerous incidents involving fans that occurred at NFL stadiums on Sunday.

Police in Las Vegas said Monday they're investigating allegations that a fan in the stands struck Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray amid celebrations of Arizona's 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders.

FollowTom Pelisseroon Twitter.

Related Content

news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 3: Fixing Bengals' passing game

Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense have fallen short of high expectations in the team's 0-2 start. David Carr offers some advice for how to fix the offensive woes. Plus, updated top 15 offensive player rankings.

news

Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis among 129 modern-era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The list of modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 has 129 players, including nine first-time hopefuls like offensive tackle Joe Thomas, cornerback Darrelle Revis and running back Chris Johnson.

news

Next Woman Up: Maria Rodriguez, International Content Manager for the Pittsburgh Steelers

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Steelers international content manager Maria Rodriguez, a native of Honduras, discusses finding her passion for football while attending TCU, growing the NFL's global fan base and more.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE