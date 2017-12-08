Around the NFL

Browns owner: Finding QB is John Dorsey's top priority

Published: Dec 08, 2017 at 04:27 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The Cleveland Browns' firing of Sashi Brown and hiring of John Dorsey on Thursday was one of the quickest front office turnarounds in league history. In his introductory news conference Friday, Dorsey made it clear that Cleveland's franchise turnaround won't be as swift. At least not until they find a quarterback.

"Let's sit down as a group [at the end of the season]," Dorsey said of Cleveland's QB quagmire. "This is a quarterback-driven league. We all know that and we all know, to succeed and to go a little bit farther and farther and farther, you need one of those guys. So I think it's an evaluation period that's going to take a little bit to put a plan together.

"The draft is four and a half months away. Free agency is three months away. We have ample time to make a plan here."

The Browns' quarterback room is the youngest in the league with DeShone Kizer (21), Kevin Hogan (25) and Cody Kessler (24) all seeing starts over the past two seasons. Over the past four year, nine quarterbacks have started games for the Browns, including Cleveland draft picks Kizer, Kessler and Johnny Manziel and veterans Josh McCown and Robert Griffin. Nothing has clicked.

Lucky for Dorsey, he inherits a ton of salary-cap space, paved by the previous administration, and five draft picks in the first and second rounds, including the likely top pick in the draft for the second year in a row, a draft that is top-heavy with QB talent. For Cleveland, who go through quarterbacks like no other, acquiring a signal-caller of the future is key.

As Browns owner Jimmy Haslam explained it, how Dorsey's staff deals with the situation under center will define his tenure and the future of the franchise.

"Let me say it this way: The Cleveland Browns are not going to be successful until we get a quarterback," Haslam said bluntly. "And we obviously have DeShone and two other quarterbacks on the roster. We're going to look at free agency and the draft. As it was mentioned earlier, we have a substantial amount of capital. We're going to do whatever it takes to find the quarterback we need to be successful.

"That will be John's No. 1 priority. We're going to do whatever it takes to get a QB."

Dorsey does have a history with two quarterbacks on the roster. The former Chiefs GM explained Friday that Kizer was one of five quarterbacks who visited Kansas City during the draft process. The Chiefs eventually drafted Patrick Mahomes in the first round, while Kizer fell to Cleveland in the second. In his rookie season, Kizer has hovered near the bottom of the league in most statistics; he boasts a 52.5 completion percentage, 11 total touchdowns and 15 interceptions for a winless Browns team.

While Chiefs GM, Dorsey also drafted Browns backup quarterback Kevin Hogan in the fifth round of the 2016 draft. Hogan didn't make the Chiefs roster, and Cleveland snatched him up upon release.

However, Dorsey and Haslam sounded Friday like they are not married to the QB options on their roster. Change is coming in Cleveland, in the front office and likely under center.

Here are some other tidbits from Dorsey and Haslam:

» Haslam doubled down on his support of Jackson. Regarding Hue's 1-27 record as Browns coach, Haslam said, "I wouldn't call that just Hue's record. I think that record is on all of us, including ownership." Haslam also said that Jackson's future in Cleveland is secure even beyond 2018: "We plan on Hue Jackson being our coach for a long time."

» In his opening remarks, Dorsey expressed excitement over the fact that he was suddenly in charge of such a historic franchise. "You know what? Let's reawake the sleeping giant, the Cleveland Browns," he said with a smile. "... This is one of those iconic franchises. This, to me, has got one of the most unique fan bases in all of the National Football League. To me, that's exciting. I've always liked the history of the game of football and then when you mention the Cleveland Browns to me, it brings back vast memories, and I can't just wait to try to build and establish this thing and just move this thing forward."

» Haslam confirmed that, in their GM search, the Browns "absolutely satisfied" the Rooney Rule, which guarantees that at minority candidates are interviewed for head coach and senior operations vacancies.

» Haslam enlightened reporters on some details behind Sashi's departure. The owner said he had a conversation with Brown five or six weeks ago during which Haslam told the executive that the Browns needed a "more experienced person" in their personnel department.

Further, Haslam confirmed that Paul DePodesta, a Sashi Brown hire, will remain with the franchise going forward. Dorsey supported the decision and said he is looking forward to assessing how analytics, DePodesta's department, can fit with the organization. "I'm a forward-enough thinker in today's technology. I think in today's football, you have to have a certain degree of technology. If not, you're living in the stone ages. These things are going to help you advance."

» Former Colts and Broncos quarterback and Tennessee alum Peyton Manning met with Haslam in the days leading up to Dorsey's hiring, but the owner says the two spoke mostly about Tennessee Volunteer football, with no conversations relating to Manning's potential place in the Browns organization. "I don't think ke knows exactly what he wants to do with his future," Haslam said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Prescott: 'Most important' Cowboys are OL Smith, Martin, Collins: 'Everything starts with them'

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expressed the importance of Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and La'el Collins as the three offensive lineman also return from injury entering 2021. 
news

Saints' Alvin Kamara appointed as NASCAR's first Growth and Engagement Advisor

All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara announced on Sunday that he has partnered with NASCAR and will serve in a pivotal role for the organization moving forward.
news

This Week in NFL History (June 21 to June 27): HOF QB Bob Griese retires after 14 seasons

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

NFL community celebrates Father's Day

It's Father's Day, and the NFL community took a moment to celebrate the joyous occasion.
news

John Harbaugh 'very pleased' with newcomers on Ravens OL, declares LG job 'wide open'

The Ravens will enter 2021 with a reimagined offensive line that saw plenty of changes after trading away a Pro Bowl right tackle and the signing of three free-agent veterans.
news

NFL teams commemorate Juneteenth holiday 

On Saturday, teams from across the NFL are observing Juneteenth and its impact across social media.
news

Tom Brady on playing until he's 50: 'Even for me, that's a long time'

Bucs GM Jason Licht has said he'd let the ageless Tom Brady play until he's 50. Even for the all-time great, that might be stretching it a bit,. Brady has two seasons left on his recently signed extension with the Buccaneers and intends to make a decision on what's to become of the most successful career in NFL history after that. 
news

Jets encouraged by Zach Wilson's desire to master offense following first minicamp

Zach Wilson﻿ knows being an NFL quarterback isn't as easy as being drafted and putting on a helmet. It's not an easy task, but the New York Jets' first-rounder isn't shying from the challenge. He's also not keeping the difficulty of it hidden.
news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll confident Jamal Adams deal will get done: 'We expect him for camp and everything should be fine'

Following a first year in Seattle in which Jamal Adams appeared in his first postseason, a new deal is on the horizon and there's little concern with it coming to fruition, according to Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. 
news

New Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney: 'It took me eight years' to find a teammate like him in Myles Garrett

It's June, prime season for the bliss of a football honeymoon phase, and Jadeveon Clowney has found himself quite a running mate with the Browns: ﻿Myles Garrett﻿. After standing out as the physical freak with every team for which he's played in his career, Clowney is no longer alone as a marvelous specimen.
news

QB Patrick Mahomes wants S Tyrann Mathieu with Chiefs for 'as long as I'm here'

Multi-time Pro Bowler Tyrann Mathieu has no designs on moving on from Kansas City if he has a say and where he plays will outweigh how much he's paid. 
news

Browns OC Alex Van Pelt: Odell Beckham's return 'is only going to help us'

With Odell Beckham Jr. appearing close to a full return after lightly participating in minicamp this week, it's natural to wonder again how he fits into his team's offensive equation. Specifically, will he make the Browns better? 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW