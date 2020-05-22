Around the NFL

Friday, May 22, 2020 10:15 AM

Browns offer fans chance to help script plays with Kevin Stefanski

Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Browns fans who've claimed they can run the team better than whichever coach is calling plays -- there have been a lot in the last two decades -- can finally get their chance in 2020.

As part of a widespread effort to provide food to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Browns are offering fans a chance to help head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt script the team's first 15 plays of a preseason game. The winning bid will also be invited to team dinner and the team meeting the night before the game.

The greatest coordinators Madden NFL ever saw will have a chance to run the offense their way, which could be 15 straight inside zone runs, 15 straight calls for four verticals, or a dozen passes thrown by Odell Beckham Jr. The choice is theirs -- well, actually the input is theirs, but the choices are ultimately Stefanski's and Van Pelt's -- in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

This package will be available via bid, and also via sweepstakes, per the team.

"Giving back is a core component of who we are as an organization," Stefanski said via the team's official website. "With the global pandemic, it's really important we step up when there are others in need. Just look around at the frontline workers, the health care workers, they're stepping up right now, they're working tirelessly, they're working courageously and it's really inspired our organization to join the All In Challenge."

Fans can bid on this opportunity via the Fanatics-powered All In Challenge. The initiative launched by Fanatics founder and executive chairman Michael Rubin has also seen Patriots owner Robert Kraft auction off his Super Bowl LI ring for over $1 million in support of the challenge, which thus far has raised over $45 million in an effort to provide enough food for kids, elderly and frontline heroes during these uncertain times.

Related Content

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Randy Bullock (4) hits an onside kick during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 27-19. (AP Photo/David Richard)
news

NFL removes trailing requirement on 4th-and-15 proposal

One of the biggest proposed rule changes has undergone a slight change. Next week's owners vote won't stipulate that teams must be losing to attempt a fourth-and-15 play following a score, Tom Pelissero reports. 
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) in action during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Carson, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
news

JuJu: Big Ben is 'back,' ready to lead Steelers to 'big year'

JuJu Smith-Schuster came away impressed by what he saw from a workout with Ben Roethlisberger, who he thinks is all the Steelers need to return to legitimate contention.
Pats owner Robert Kraft's SB ring raises $1.025M in auction
news

Pats owner Robert Kraft's SB ring raises $1.025M in auction

Add another million dollars raised for the All In Challenge. Robert Kraft's ring from Super Bowl LI, where the Patriots rallied from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Falcons, went for $1.025 million.
Shelby Harris: Broncos will 'shock the league' in 2020
news

Shelby Harris: Broncos will 'shock the league' in 2020

John Elway's excellent offseason brought buzz back to Denver. Even the players are eating up excitement. Harris said recently that the Broncos will surprise anyone still doubting.
Bucs GM: Brady, Arians 'perfect marriage' for win-now mentality
news

Bucs GM: Brady, Arians 'perfect marriage' for win-now mentality

Arians' "no risk it, no biscuit" mindset meshes perfectly with Brady's attitude, Jason Licht says. The coach, who is night-and-day different than Bill Belichick, was one big reason TB12 moved to Tampa. 
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson jogs toward the sideline during an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys beat the Redskins 47-16.
news

Adrian Peterson not fretting about winning RB starting job 

Adrian Peterson thinks he's got plenty left in the tank, but can the former All-Pro beat out a crowded backfield to be the starting running back in Washington?
(L-R) Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, television color commentator Terry Bradshaw, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) enjoy the moment as they stand on the Lombardi Trophy presentation platform after the Chiefs win the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Chiefs CEO: Mahomes extension talks to begin this summer

Patrick Mahomes has done a lot in a short amount of time, and his play has more than earned him a major pay raise. Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt said Thursday that the team plans to start contract negotiations with their star QB sooner than rather than later.
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo (56) runs a play against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
news

Saints signing former Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo

Anthony Chickillo is getting a restart in the NFC. The former Steelers linebacker has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. 
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
news

Fourth-and-15 alternative draws attention of Patrick Mahomes

The effectiveness of the onside kick has gone by the wayside in recent years thanks to measures implemented to increase player safety, but NFL owners are considering a rule change proposal that could make a considerable impact on close games.
Adrian Peterson 'didn't like' Trent Williams trade to 49ers
news

Adrian Peterson 'didn't like' Trent Williams trade to 49ers

Adrian Peterson likes the make up of this year's Redskins team, but the veteran running back wishes Washington didn't trade offensive tackle Trent Williams.
Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore (20) runs the football during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Bills in overtime, 22-19. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Jets RB Frank Gore 'cool' with backing up Le'Veon Bell

Reuniting with coach Adam Gase in New York, Gore knows his role is to give the All-Pro Bell a breather. It's a duty he's glad to fill.
