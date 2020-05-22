Browns offer fans chance to help script plays with Kevin Stefanski

Browns fans who've claimed they can run the team better than whichever coach is calling plays -- there have been a lot in the last two decades -- can finally get their chance in 2020.

As part of a widespread effort to provide food to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Browns are offering fans a chance to help head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt script the team's first 15 plays of a preseason game. The winning bid will also be invited to team dinner and the team meeting the night before the game.

The greatest coordinators Madden NFL ever saw will have a chance to run the offense their way, which could be 15 straight inside zone runs, 15 straight calls for four verticals, or a dozen passes thrown by Odell Beckham Jr. The choice is theirs -- well, actually the input is theirs, but the choices are ultimately Stefanski's and Van Pelt's -- in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

This package will be available via bid, and also via sweepstakes, per the team.

"Giving back is a core component of who we are as an organization," Stefanski said via the team's official website. "With the global pandemic, it's really important we step up when there are others in need. Just look around at the frontline workers, the health care workers, they're stepping up right now, they're working tirelessly, they're working courageously and it's really inspired our organization to join the All In Challenge."