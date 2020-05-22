Around the NFL

Friday, May 22, 2020 07:25 AM

Pats owner Robert Kraft's SB ring raises $1.025M in auction

Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has six Super Bowl rings. The toughest of those to obtain has been sold. But it's worth even more.

The winning bid for Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring, which he submitted to the All In Challenge auction, went for $1.025 million on Thursday night. The unidentified winner beat out 34 other bids, which opened at $75,000 about two weeks ago. The prize includes a personal meeting with Kraft at his Gillette Stadium office in Foxborough, with transportation on the Pats' private plane if necessary.

Kraft previously noted he chose the ring from the Pats' historic 28-3 comeback against the Falcons because of its added value but also to symbolize recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The fundraiser, established to feed kids, elderly and frontline workers in need, has generated more than $45 million, per its website.

