Pats owner Robert Kraft's SB ring raises $1.025M in auction

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has six Super Bowl rings. The toughest of those to obtain has been sold. But it's worth even more.

The winning bid for Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring, which he submitted to the All In Challenge auction, went for $1.025 million on Thursday night. The unidentified winner beat out 34 other bids, which opened at $75,000 about two weeks ago. The prize includes a personal meeting with Kraft at his Gillette Stadium office in Foxborough, with transportation on the Pats' private plane if necessary.