Around the NFL

Thursday, Jun 04, 2020 07:53 AM

Browns OC: Odell Beckham 'model guy' during virtual offseason

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Last spring, Odell Beckham Jr. created a stir by skipping most of the offseason program after being traded to Cleveland.

This year, he's been the "model guy" attending virtual meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

"He's all in," Van Pelt said Wednesday, via the Associated Press. "He's bought in. He's been there and it's awesome."

Beckham's first season in Cleveland ended in disappointment. His play was inconsistent as he battled through injury and never seemed to find a rapport with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Learning a new offense once again under coach Kevin Stefanski and Van Pelt, Beckham appears to be all in on the virtual offseason.

"It's been great. I've known of Odell, obviously," Van Pelt said. "Ben McAdoo (coached) Odell in New York and everything that Ben talked to me about with him I've seen. He's a worker. He loves football. He's smart as hell. He's just been a model guy this offseason.

"I can't wait to get him in the building, get him on the field. He's been outstanding."

After struggling to connect consistently with Mayfield last season, the work done when the Browns finally get on the field will be vital to Cleveland's talented roster putting a disappointing 2019 in the rearview and making the most of 2020.

Related Content

Coaching staffs can return to team facilities beginning June 5
news

Coaching staffs can return to team facilities beginning June 5

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport obtained a memo sent to teams from Commissioner Roger Goodell that allows coaching staffs to be among the employees eligible to return to club facilities beginning tomorrow, June 5.
Colts GM Chris Ballard: 'I can't sit here and remain silent'
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard: 'I can't sit here and remain silent'

The events of the past week and a half in America have prompted Colts GM Chris Ballard to look in the mirror. "I've been ignorant to the real problem, and I'm ashamed of that," he said.
Russell Wilson opens up about personal experiences with racism
news

Russell Wilson opens up about personal experiences with racism

Speaking for the first time since the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson shared some thoughts and feelings on racism during a meeting with the media.

Drew Brees apologizes for comments on flag disrespect
news

Drew Brees apologizes for comments on flag disrespect

The New Orleans Saints quarterback apologized Thursday morning in an Instagram post for his comments about kneeling during the national anthem that received intense criticism Wednesday.
Allen Robinson not worried about contract extension with Bears
news

Allen Robinson not worried about contract extension with Bears

Robinson has been the Bears' most consistent offensive weapon the past two seasons, but given the league's ambiguous future, the WR might not get a deal done before the end of the 2020 season.
Sherman, Long on why they can't just 'stick to sports'
news

Sherman, Long on why they can't just 'stick to sports'

In the continuation of a roundtable discussion, Chris Long and Richard Sherman join Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche to talk about athletes speaking up and whether change will actually come. 
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) looks on from the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in New Orleans. The 49ers defeated the Saints, 48-46. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Drew Brees facing intense criticism for comments on flag disrespect

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said Wednesday during an interview with Yahoo Finance that he "will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country" -- comments he would come under intense criticism for.
Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio after an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
news

Broncos' Vic Fangio 'sorry' for saying he doesn't see racism in NFL

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio apologized Wednesday for comments made the previous day during which he said that he does not "see racism at all in the NFL" while answering a question about the evolution of player activism.
Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) looks on during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Eagles defeated the Rams, 30-23. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Malcolm Jenkins pens powerful op-ed on ongoing protests

Malcolm Jenkins, a safety for the Saints who spent much of his career with the Eagles and co-founded the Players Coalition, explains why he's protesting police brutality.
Houston Texans' coach Bill O'Brien watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
news

Texans cancel meetings so players can attend George Floyd's funeral

Texans coach Bill O'Brien said he plans to attend the funeral of George Floyd, a Houston native, and the team will not hold meetings next Tuesday.
Giants, Jets, Bills reopen facilities
news

Giants, Jets, Bills reopen facilities

The New York Giants and New York Jets resumed operations at their headquarters Wednesday in a limited capacity, Kimberly Jones reports. The Buffalo Bills confirmed to NFL.com that their facility also reopened this week.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL