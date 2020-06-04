Browns OC: Odell Beckham 'model guy' during virtual offseason

Last spring, Odell Beckham Jr. created a stir by skipping most of the offseason program after being traded to Cleveland.

This year, he's been the "model guy" attending virtual meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

"He's all in," Van Pelt said Wednesday, via the Associated Press. "He's bought in. He's been there and it's awesome."

Beckham's first season in Cleveland ended in disappointment. His play was inconsistent as he battled through injury and never seemed to find a rapport with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Learning a new offense once again under coach Kevin Stefanski and Van Pelt, Beckham appears to be all in on the virtual offseason.

"It's been great. I've known of Odell, obviously," Van Pelt said. "Ben McAdoo (coached) Odell in New York and everything that Ben talked to me about with him I've seen. He's a worker. He loves football. He's smart as hell. He's just been a model guy this offseason.

"I can't wait to get him in the building, get him on the field. He's been outstanding."