Around the NFL

Nick Chubb gets 'more motivation' from finishing second in rushing to Derrick Henry in 2019

Published: Aug 11, 2020 at 02:42 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Last year didn't go as planned for the Cleveland Browns, but for Nick Chubb, it was almost a landmark season.

Chubb finished his 2019 campaign as the league's rushing leader, only to see Tennessee's Derrick Henry blow past his yardage total with a 32-carry, 211-yard performance hours later. Chubb was this close to being crowned rushing king, even after all the struggles and drama that surrounding the 2019 Browns, and was instead left in the massive shadow of the hulking Henry, who went on to lead the Titans to the AFC Championship Game.

The second-place finish is nothing more than a past result, Chubb said Tuesday.

"[It did] not really bother me," Chubb said during a video-conference call with reporters. "Just more motivation. Trying to do it this year. Just working out, as I always do, working hard and running hard. I believe everything happens for a reason, and you just keep working and striving and things will fall into place for you. That is my mindset."

Such a mindset has worked well for Chubb, who has had quite a first two professional seasons. He's rushed for over 2,400 career yards and a total of 16 touchdowns in 32 games, providing the Browns with the franchise-changing back they've sought since the days of Kevin Mack and Earnest Byner.

He's also one half of a potentially prolific backfield duo, of which we only got a glimpse in 2019.

Kareem Hunt returns to team with Chubb in 2020, creating a Pro Bowl backfield for the Browns that should strike fear in the hearts of opposing defenses. Following Hunt's eight-game suspension in 2019, his return made Cleveland's offense more diverse and dangerous, even if at that point most hopes of a glorious playoff winter along Lake Erie had been swept away with the fall leaves.

Hunt brings an element to Cleveland's offense that could be very lucrative. While he only received 43 carries in his eight games, Hunt caught 37 passes for 285 yards and a touchdown. A backfield featuring both at the same time means defenses will have to account for Chubb running and Hunt running and catching passes. Chubb continues to work on catching passes out of the backfield, an area in which he improved last season, and he could occupy the backfield by himself while No. 27 trots out wide to play alongside the receivers.

"It is exciting for sure. Definitely because he can do so many different things," Chubb said of Hunt. "It doesn't have to be him running the ball. It can be catching it out of the slot, like you said. I think we have a lot of guys on this team and a lot of playmakers, and you can't go wrong with who has the ball. Pick your poison. The coaches do a great job of dividing it up, even if they don't have to divide it up. If one guy is our guy, then we can go to him -- maybe he has a hot hand this game."

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski brings with him an offense that has demonstrated it can utilize multiple tight ends and multiple backs to create advantageous situations on a consistent basis. Browns general manager Andrew Berry has assembled the talent accordingly, making for an exciting group on paper.

Of course, a similar tale was told about these Browns last summer, too. The hope in Cleveland is this time, the potential is realized.

Perhaps that will include seeing Chubb with a crown on his head.

Related Content

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Images/Rick Osentoski)
news

Lions QB Matthew Stafford glad NFL altered protocols following false-positive COVID-19 result

Matthew Stafford's false-positive, which sent the Lions quarterback briefly to the reserve/COVID-19 list, led to a quick change in testing protocols by the NFL.
Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell has been in contact with Yannick Ngakoue recently
news

Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell has been in contact with Yannick Ngakoue recently

Yannick Ngakoue recently fired his agent, perhaps portending to a resolution with the Jaguars. GM Dave Caldwell said he's spoken with the pass rusher recently but declined to get into specifics of the situation.
Eagles activate RT Lane Johnson from reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Eagles activate RT Lane Johnson from reserve/COVID-19 list

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is cleared to return to work. The team announced Tuesday it activated Johnson, announced nearly two weeks ago that he tested positive for COVID-19 after multiple negative tests, from the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
Dwayne Haskins wants to master the same edge as Tom Brady, Drew Brees
news

Dwayne Haskins wants to master the same edge as Tom Brady, Drew Brees

Despite optimism surrounding Alex Smith in recent weeks, the QB1 job in Washington remains Dwayne Haskins' to lose. The 2019 first-round pick said he entered training camp workouts with the mentality that he's the starter and wants to be a leader in all facets.
Jerod Mayo believes LB Ja'Whaun Bentley ready to play key role in Patriots' shuffled defense
news

Jerod Mayo believes LB Ja'Whaun Bentley ready to play key role in Patriots' shuffled defense

New England lost more than 2,500 linebacker snaps from last season with Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts leaving in free agency and Dont'a Hightower opting out. Will Ja'Whaun Bentley pick up the slack?
Austin Ekeler ready for star turn as Chargers' lead running back
news

Austin Ekeler ready for star turn as Chargers' lead running back

Once an undrafted hopeful, Chargers RB Austin Ekeler will now be the featured back for Los Angeles in 2020 after the departure of Melvin Gordon this offseason. 
Bengals CB Trae Waynes seeking second opinion on pectoral injury
news

Bengals CB Trae Waynes seeking second opinion on pectoral injury

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that newly signed Cincinnati Bengals CB Trae Waynes will be seeking a second opinion on a pectoral injury he suffered. 
Evan Engram focused on new offense, health, not new deal
news

Evan Engram focused on new offense, health, not new deal

Despite having his fifth-year option picked up, Evan Engram feels no added pressure to perform for a potential future contract. Instead, he's most concerned with getting and staying healthy and grasping another new offense. 
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette runs a pass pattern against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
news

After rocky offseason, Leonard Fournette says he's not an 'angry' guy

Painted as a malcontent by some, Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette says that's not who he is. And he wasn't trying to unseat Gardner Minshew, he simply wants success for his team.
Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller (26) looks up from the sideline with his helmet off during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 in Arlington, Tex. The Cowboys won the game 34-0. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
news

Lamar Miller expected to sign one-year deal with Patriots

RB Lamar Miller is visiting the New England Patriots on Monday and expected to sign a one-year deal with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Miller's agent. 
Tennessee Titans defensive back Logan Ryan (26) runs to the play during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Texans beat the Titans 24-21. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Logan Ryan, still a free agent, views himself as safety, not CB

Free agent Logan Ryan doesn't see himself as a cornerback any longer. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Ryan views himself as a safety moving forward. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL