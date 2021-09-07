Browns rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 'ready' to face Travis Kelce, Chiefs in season opener

When ﻿Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah﻿ began sliding toward the back half of the 2021 NFL Draft, Cleveland swooped in to stop his fall. The Browns already had a plan how to employ the do-it-all linebacker.

The rookie will get to test that plan right off the bat in Week 1 when the Browns face Kansas City and its boatload of weapons, including tight end ﻿Travis Kelce﻿.

'I'm definitely ready," he said after Monday's practice, via the Associated Press.

Owning the size, speed and coverage ability, the Browns view JOK as someone who can help slow pass-catching tight ends like Kelce, who ripped the Browns for 108 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions in Cleveland's postseason loss to K.C. The Browns hope the rookie linebacker can provide at least a bit more resistance for the All-Pro tight end.

"A high-rated guy," Owusu-Koramoah said of Kelce. "It is not foreign to me to have some type of matchup as such. Watched a lot of film and had to watch a lot of film to be able to be ready for a guy who is as talented as him.

"We will be ready. I will be ready. As a team, we are looking forward to game-planning correctly."

JOK's offseason hasn't been seamless. He tested positive for COVID-19, and a gash on his head that required stitches kept him out for several practices and the club's final preseason game. However, the rookie said that even though he missed on-field time, the mental reps will help him get off to a fast start.

"Same ordeal when I was in that COVID quarantine, same thing," he said. "Doing everything that I can that's off the field. I was still doing some individuals (drills) too, still running and doing things like that, making sure that I keep my stamina up.

"It wasn't as big a setback as it may seem. We'll be good."