Around the NFL

Browns GM: Baker Mayfield 'deserves a lot of credit' for approach to 2020 season

Published: Dec 10, 2020 at 08:47 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

On the heels of torching the Titans in a Week 13 win,﻿Baker Mayfield and the Browns look more dangerous than ever before.

But, if you've been playing close attention, the young QB's monster game speaks not only to the way he's gradually elevated his play in Year 3, but also to his role as a steadying force for the franchise in the midst of an unparalleled season.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry spoke highly of Mayfield's maturation on the most recent edition of the Huddle & Flow podcast with NFL Network's Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter.

"I think Baker deserves a lot of credit in terms of how he's approached this year," Berry said. "I don't know that the challenge of going into a third offensive system, no offseason can be appreciated enough externally. That's no easy task for any player, let alone a young quarterback."

As Berry pointed out, the 2020 campaign, already greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, marked Cleveland's third reshuffling of the coaching staff. The sense of urgency was heightened by the need for the well-touted offense to live up to expectations after being scrutinized heavily for underperforming under Freddie Kitchens and coordinator Todd Monken a year ago.

Injuries to Nick Chubb in Week 4 and Odell Beckham , who suffered a torn ACL on the second play of Week 7's opening drive, threatened to lead to another bout with regression, but the ever-confident Mayfield was able to flip the switch and show he can handle an increased load.

While Chubb's four-game absence did impact the run-heavy attack deployed in the first few weeks, Mayfield still managed to go on a tear. He completed nearly 63% of his passes for 1,713 yards and recorded 14 TDs to five INTs from Weeks 5-13. Cleveland also went 6-2 in that span.

"I think the growth that Baker has shown, in terms of his decision-making, protecting the football and ultimately making plays that help us win games [is impressive]," Berry said. "I think everyone can see his growth really from quarter to quarter to quarter over the course of the season and he certainly deserves a lot of credit for the work that he's put in."

Up next on the docket is a rematch with the Ravens, a team Mayfield and the Browns have historically struggled against.

Mayfield extending arguably the best stretch of games in his young career with another signature performance in Week 14 would certainly add even more credence to the growth Berry spoke to.

Related Content

news

Thursday night inactives: New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams

The official inactives for Thursday's New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams game.
news

Bills sign general manager Brandon Beane to extension through 2025

The Bills announced they have signed general manager Brandon Beane to a multi-year extension. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Beane's new deal will keep him in Buffalo through 2025.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule: 'Do not expect' Christian McCaffrey (thigh) to play vs. Broncos

Panthers coach  Matt Rhule told reporters he doesn't expect Christian McCaffrey to play Sunday against the Broncos.
news

Larry Fitzgerald focused on 'staying alive', not football future, during bout with COVID-19

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald detailed his recent COVID-19 case on Thursday and what he focused on during his fight with the novel coronavirus.
news

Ravens place Dez Bryant on COVID-19 list; Harbaugh says WR still in team's plans

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Dez Bryant remains in their plans after he was pulled from Monday's game against the Cowboys following a positive COVID-19 test.
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 14

Giants QB Daniel Jones returned to practice as a limited participant. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Thursday.
news

Bears temporarily pause in-person football activities after positive COVID-19 test

The Chicago Bears had to adjust their Thursday schedule following a positive COVID-19 test. The team announced a positive test, which temporarily caused the closure of Halas Hall.
news

Mitchell Trubisky on draft-day link with Deshaun Watson: 'I don't control that narrative'

﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ knows the score. Ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Texans, the Bears QB understands comparisons will be made between his struggles and the star turn of draft classmate ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿. 
news

2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees unveiled

The NFL announced Thursday morning its 32 nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which will be announced at NFL Honors the week prior to Super Bowl LV.
news

Kyler Murray: Cardinals' struggling offense 'not far off' from getting back on track

Kyler Murray has consistently said his Week 11 shoulder injury has had nothing to do with his nosedive in production. Whatever the reason, the Cardinals' QB hasn't produced like earlier in the season.

news

Cowboys 'not nervous to sign Dak' Prescott to big contract amid Eagles' issues with Carson Wentz

The two cellar-dwellers in the NFC East sit with questions at quarterback. But Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said the Eagles' problems won't play into any future decisions with Dak Prescott.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL