Tuesday, Aug 04, 2020 03:22 PM

Browns GM: Odell Beckham Jr. 'focused on having a great year'

Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Odell Beckham Jr. is focusing his attention and energy on on-field success in 2020, even if a recent story indicates he's experienced some trepidation.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry was asked about his receiver's level of interest and commitment to playing football amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and despite what Beckham was quoted as saying Monday, it sounds as if his concerns have been addressed.

"Having a player of Odell's stature on the roster, obviously, he generates a lot of attention. Odell is very mindful that he has to be conscientious with his words," Berry said Tuesday. "That being said, we have had plenty of dialogue and conversation with Odell, not only just through the summer but certainly as he has returned to Cleveland, and that has been a positive thing. We feel really good about everything that the league and the [NFL]PA have agreed upon and everything that we have done in Cleveland. I would say in terms of Odell, he has returned and really been focused on working hard. He has been very engaged in everything that we have done in the classroom. He is really focused on having a great year."

In a Wall Street Journal story published Monday, Beckham was quoted as saying he felt as if the 2020 NFL season should not go on as planned.

"I just feel like the season shouldn't happen and I'm prepared for it to not happen and I wouldn't mind not having it," Beckham said, among other things in his sitdown with the publication.

An important distinction that is too often lost in the shortform space that is social media is when the interview with Beckham took place. As the WSJ made clear in an editor's note, Beckham made these comments before the NFL and NFLPA came to an agreement on new health and safety protocols on July 24. He's since had a chance to view those protocols at work in the redesign of the Browns' facility for increased safety, and judging by his attendance and Berry's comments, he approves.

The Browns tweeted out a video of Beckham on Monday just to make things crystal clear on the topic.

Beckham hasn't been shy when he has an opinion on a pressing matter, and when asked about playing football amid a pandemic, it's no surprise he answered honestly. Now that camp is underway and operating under stringent requirements and protocols, it seems to no longer be an issue with the star receiver. Now fully healed from offseason core muscle surgery, Beckham can focus on working toward being the player fans expect to see when he trots out in brown and orange this fall.

Failed physical cancels P.J. Hall trade to Vikings; Raiders waive DT
news

Failed physical cancels P.J. Hall trade to Vikings; Raiders waive DT

After he was going to be released by the Raiders, P.J. Hall was instead traded to the Vikings, but he has failed his physical and will revert to the Raiders. Also for the Vikings, DT Armon Watts has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, while WR Justin Jefferson has been activated from it.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns (17) breaks from the line during an NFL game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, NJ. The Jets defeated the Dolphins 22-21. (Al Tielemans via AP)
news

Dolphins WR Allen Hurns announces he's opting out of 2020 season

Allen Hurns had himself an enjoyable homecoming in 2019, but it's going to be put on hold for 2020. The Dolphins receiver announced Tuesday he is opting out of the 2020 season. 
Lions say Matthew Stafford had false-positive COVID-19 test 
news

Lions say Matthew Stafford had false-positive COVID-19 test 

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that starting quarterback Matthew Stafford had a false-positive test that forced him onto the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) looks on from the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Bears, 17-7. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Jalen Ramsey not worried about status of new contract in L.A.

Jalen Ramsey is not concerned about his contract. Pushed on the topic, Ramsey walked off of a Zoom call with reporters on Tuesday, only to be corralled to finished the sitdown.
LeSean McCoy signed with Bucs in part due to Tom Brady, weather
news

LeSean McCoy signed with Bucs in part due to Tom Brady, weather

LeSean McCoy signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers last week, and on Tuesday he explained what pushed Tampa Bay over other options.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a pass during an NFL preseason football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. The Steelers defeated the Titans 18-6. (Joe Robbins via AP)
news

Ben Roethlisberger: Elbow injury was first of a kind for QB

Ben Roethlisberger talked to the media for the fist time in close to a year Tuesday, and the Steelers quarterback detailed the elbow injury that sidelined his 2019 season.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) runs during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Cincinnati. The Patriots defeated Bengals 34-13. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Roundup: Browns DT Andrew Billings opts out of 2020 season

A third Cleveland Browns player has opted out of the 2020 season. Defensive tackle Andrew Billings was placed on the reserve/opt-out list Tuesday, the team announced.
Bengals aiming to get contract done with RB Joe Mixon
news

Bengals aiming to get contract done with RB Joe Mixon

The Bengals want to keep Joe Mixon around for the long haul. With the running back set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, Cincinnati director of player personnel Duke Tobin noted that he's gotten several big-time contracts done this time of year.
Goff not expecting Rams offense to change much with an OC
news

Goff not expecting Rams offense to change much with an OC

For the first time since Sean McVay took over the Rams, the team is employing an OC in Kevin O'Connell. QB Jared Goff noted that despite the addition, he doesn't expect much to change with O'Connell stepping in.
Jaguars activate QB Gardner Minshew off reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Jaguars activate QB Gardner Minshew off reserve/COVID-19 list

Gardner Minshew's stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list didn't last long. The team announced Tuesday that the starting quarterback has been activated from the list. 
Signing bonus proration for opt-outs to be removed from '20 cap 
news

Signing bonus proration for opt-outs to be removed from '20 cap 

The NFL Management Council informed clubs that signing bonus proration -- not just unearned salary and bonuses -- will be removed from the 2020 cap immediately upon notification a player is opting out, per sources informed of the situation. 
