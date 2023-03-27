Browns GM Andrew Berry on recent WR signings: 'I don't think I ever feel that any unit is ever complete'

After a relatively quiet start to free agency on the offensive side of the ball, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry added speed last week, swinging a trade for Elijah Moore and signing Marquise Goodwin.
Speaking to reporters Sunday at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, Berry noted that no position group is complete at this stage and said "there's still a lot of work to be done" adding playmakers for quarterback Deshaun Watson.
"I don't think I ever feel that any unit is ever complete, honestly," Berry said of the wideout crew, via the Akron Beacon Journal. "I think we have a number of good players on that side of the ball that still have to come together. I think we have a nice mix of skillsets with our perimeter group, but that doesn't mean we're not going to try to add guys to that side of the ball."
Much as the Browns did getting Amari Cooper for cheap last season, Berry landed Moore with a pick swap for a second-rounder. While Moore struggled in New York's offense last season, he has the talent to be a difference-maker on the perimeter.
Adding Moore and Goodwin, a former Olympic athlete, provides multiple speed elements to the Browns offense that complement Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones nicely to round out the wideout room.
"Despite maybe how it's looked at times, I love speed," Berry said, per the team's official website. "We love speed, and there's probably no general manager or head coach that says they want to be slow on the perimeter necessarily, but when you have an opportunity to add a good player who can really stress the defense with his ability to run, that's an opportunity that we're always going to look to take advantage of."
Berry dismissed any character concerns stemming from Moore's time in New York, which included a reported blowup with the coaching staff.
"We feel very good about Elijah," Berry said. "Loves ball, hard worker. He's a good teammate. This is a guy that, despite some of the ups and downs in New York, and obviously we have a really good relationship with that organization, my time working with (Jets GM) Joe (Douglas), and (Jets assistant director, pro personnel) Kevin Murphy and (Jets head coach) Robert (Saleh's) friendship, but we feel good about who Elijah is, bringing him into our building and think he's going to do well there."
Adding Moore, Goodwin, and tight end Jordin Akins -- who played with Watson in Houston -- to pair with David Njoku and Harrison Bryant in the TE room, Berry made good on the plans to bolster his QB's surroundings heading into Year 2.