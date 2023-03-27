Browns GM Andrew Berry on recent WR signings: 'I don't think I ever feel that any unit is ever complete'

Much as the Browns did getting Amari Cooper for cheap last season, Berry landed Moore with a pick swap for a second-rounder. While Moore struggled in New York's offense last season, he has the talent to be a difference-maker on the perimeter.

Adding Moore and Goodwin, a former Olympic athlete, provides multiple speed elements to the Browns offense that complement Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones nicely to round out the wideout room.

"Despite maybe how it's looked at times, I love speed," Berry said, per the team's official website. "We love speed, and there's probably no general manager or head coach that says they want to be slow on the perimeter necessarily, but when you have an opportunity to add a good player who can really stress the defense with his ability to run, that's an opportunity that we're always going to look to take advantage of."

Berry dismissed any character concerns stemming from Moore's time in New York, which included a reported blowup with the coaching staff.

"We feel very good about Elijah," Berry said. "Loves ball, hard worker. He's a good teammate. This is a guy that, despite some of the ups and downs in New York, and obviously we have a really good relationship with that organization, my time working with (Jets GM) Joe (Douglas), and (Jets assistant director, pro personnel) Kevin Murphy and (Jets head coach) Robert (Saleh's) friendship, but we feel good about who Elijah is, bringing him into our building and think he's going to do well there."